/Ae //Gams festival postponed

03 September 2021 | Events

The City of Windhoek (CoW) announced the postponement of the /Ae //Gams Arts and Cultural Festival, which was slated for 28 to 30 October 2021.
In a media statement issued by CoW, public relations officer Lydia Amutenya said the festival is aimed at developing and promoting arts and creativity and connecting people across cultural barriers whilst stimulating economic opportunities. “However, Covid restrictions like social distancing and limits to the number of people allowed per gathering, have forced the postponement,” she said.
A new date for the event is still to be decided on.

Money for open spaces
In other news, council approved the creation of a dedicated fund for the development of public open spaces, resolving that the proceeds of the sale of land resulting from the subdivision of portions of public open spaces be kept in a dedicated fund to be used for the development of public parks in the capital.
This came into effect on 1 September 2021.
“In the past, the City has experienced challenges regarding the development and maintenance of parks and thus, the new approach to create a dedicated fund towards the development of parks is expected to bring much-needed relief to the residents,” Amutenya said.

