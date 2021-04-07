/Ai-/Ais to reopen later

/Ai-/Ais Hot Springs and Spa is set to reopen on 1 May. Photo Tripadvisor

Following flash floods earlier this year, Namibia Wildlife Resorts Limited (NWR) closed its /Ai-/Ais Hot Springs and Spa.

The flooding resulted in the rivers along the resort overflowing, causing damage to infrastructure.

NWR had initially anticipated the rehabilitation work on the resort being finalised before 1 April, however, due to ongoing internal processes, the resort will remain closed until 30 April 2021 with the reopening date set for 1 May 2021.

NWR realises there are a number of travellers that frequent the resort, especially those who undertake the Fish River Canyon Hike. “This is why our internal team has conducted minor renovations to some of the areas with the limited resources at our disposal. It is just unfortunate that the camping sites were badly affected and will thus remain closed once we open,” says NWR’s communications manager Mufaro Nesongano.

