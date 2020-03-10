Barthés Trophy postponed

10 March 2020 | Sports

Namibian u20 rugby players who were ready to attend the Barthés Trophy in Kenya in April, will have to wait after the event was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

In consultation with Kenya Rugby Union and World Rugby, Khaled Babbou, President Rugby Africa stated on behalf of the Rugby Africa Executive Committee that the Ministry of Health in Kenya has issued an update on COVID-19 on 6 March. Among other points it stated that the Government has, with immediate effect banned all meetings, conferences and events of international nature in the country.

“As much as Rugby Africa, the host and most of all the young players are looking forward to the continental U20 competition in Nairobi, we need to take every precaution we possibly can from our side to protect our players and support the fight against the Coronavirus as set out by the authorities,” the statement read. The tournament is not cancelled, but only postponed to a later date.

Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla said that as a host union the safety and welfare of the participants is at the heart of their endeavours. “We support Rugby Africa and the Kenyan authorities in their protective measures to our best abilities and therefore fully support the decision to postpone the U20 Barthés Trophy.”

The Barthés Trophy is the only junior tournament in Africa and 8 national U20 teams compete for the title. Participating teams in 2020 (in order of the current ranking): Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Côte d'Ivoire and Zambia.

