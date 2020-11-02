Bigger, better and always cheaper

02 November 2020 | Business

Metro Windhoek invited customers to their new store opening at their premises in the Northern Industrial Area on Thursday, 29 October. The previous store was running short of space thanks to the overwhelming support received from customers. Since it was becoming increasingly difficult to cater to their needs, Metro enlarged the floor space and expanded on the range of products for customers. New departments have also been added, such as a bakery, fruit and vegetable as well as perishable department. This new store promises to be bigger, better and as always cheaper.

