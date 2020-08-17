‘Demonstration of police power’

Curfew strictly enforced

17 August 2020 | Police

Three police vehicles arrived at the Lifestyle SuperSpar at Maerua Mall on Thursday evening shortly after 17:00. “The next minute the team was standing in the shop saying it had to close immediately, so that the employees could be home by 20:00,” operations manager Otto Alfeld told Allgemeine Zeitung after the incident.
The police officers, armed with amongst others AK-47 assault rifles, marched into the store and told customers to complete their purchases. In Alfeld’s office, a sergeant who refused to identify himself, had told him that all shops must close at 17:00.
This incident occurred after curfew measures came into effect on Thursday last week. In the meantime, arrangements have been made that the supermarket remains open until 19:00.
“The public needs to use their common sense and stay home during the curfew. Your work and errands must be done before the curfew begins,” chief of police Sebastian Ndeitunga said in the capital, calling on the public to adhere to lockdown regulations.
He warned residents of Windhoek, Okahandja, Rehoboth, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay and Arandis that they may be arrested, fined N$2 000 or both if they are caught outside their homes between 20:00 and 05:00.
After the curfew came into force, Ndeitunga’s demands were rigorously enforced by numerous security forces in the Windhoek. Several video recordings were circulated on social media, showing police officers arresting people on that first evening. In addition, some footage showed police vehicles patrolling the capital and warning the public via loudspeakers to stay at home.
At the coast, police were more lenient. “We are not here to arrest and convict everyone,” said the police commander of the Erongo region, Andreas Nelumbo. He called on his colleagues not to make an arrest unless residents refuse to obey the curfew.

Similar News

 

Search for Shannon continues

3 weeks ago - 20 July 2020 | Police

Nearly three months after the search for 22-year old Shannon Wasserfal began, NamPol said that a reward of N$50 000 is being offered for information...

Covid scare causes NamPol embarrassment

1 month - 30 June 2020 | Police

The Namibian Police Force said that a report published last week about a suspected Covid-19 contact at the Police National Headquarters (PNHQ) was a false...

Quite moving around, City Police tells residents

4 months ago - 16 April 2020 | Police

The Windhoek City Police set up roadblocks in Windhoek to enforce Covid-19 regulations curbing the free movement of members of the public as some are...

Great upset over displacement

1 year - 19 November 2018 | Police

Yolanda Nel - A resident is up in arms about the importance of voting in the country, especially “when humanity is disregarded when illegal shack...

Gemeenskap moet meer betrokke raak

2 years ago - 15 February 2018 | Police

Die Namibiese polisiediens het 'n inisiatief begin om misdaad te bekamp deur alle gemeenskapstrukture betrokke te maak, het Nampol se woordvoerder, adj.komm. Edwin Kanguatjivi, gesê.Hy...

Wen met KKNHW

2 years ago - 12 October 2017 | Police And Crime

Die Kleine Kuppe Buurtwag (KKNHW) het verlede Saterdag ’n bewustheidsveldtog gehou waar iets te ete, koeldrank en kaartjies vir ’n gelukstrekking verkoop is. Gelyktydig is...

The real ride along

3 years ago - 18 May 2017 | Police

Barry de Klerk – Windhoek Express once again had the opportunity to join the Windhoek City Police, Kosmos and Camp David for their Friday evening...

City Police, taxi drivers meet

3 years ago - 18 May 2017 | Police

There are about 53 000 warrants of arrest out for traffic violations in the capital, of which 15 000 are for taxis.This statistic emerged last...

First Lady calls for sex education in schools

3 years ago - 09 February 2017 | Police

First Lady Monica Geingos called on schools to include sex education in their curriculum and to teach young women their rights.Geingos made this statement last...

Latest News

Reset and refocus – Team...

17th of August 13:48 | Business

While Namibia can be credited for doing many things right in terms of combating Covid-19, Team Namibia has also highlighted that this crisis provides further...

O&L goes beyond borders

17th of August 13:41 | Business

The Ohlthaver & List Group has acquired the majority stake in CRONIMET Mining Power Solutions GmbH, a German-based renewable energy project development, engineering procurement-construction, investment...

Your face is the key

13 minutes ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Kehad SnydewelCovid-19 has caused major disruptions to our lives – from work, school and play to interacting and everything in between.Modern as well...

NWR Exco check out Etosha...

4 hours ago | Tourism

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) Managing Director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama and members of his Executive Committee (Exco) visited its Etosha National Park resorts last week to...

Educating communities at grassroots level

5 hours ago | Society

The Coca-Cola Foundation donated close to N$1 million to the Namibia Red Cross Association in the fight against Covid in recent months.The money was used...

City announces contractors

1 day - 16 August 2020 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek handed over the first ten sites to ten contractors to start building low cost houses as part of the Informal Settlement...

More money for arts handed...

1 day - 16 August 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) handed out another N$342 000 for the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) relief fund in the second round...

Omaheke incubation hub starts training

3 days ago - 14 August 2020 | Business

The Omaheke incubation hub, under the office of Regional Governor Pijoo Nganate, offered its first training focusing on meat processing to about 40 participants yesterday.The...

Upgrades and new trails at...

3 days ago - 13 August 2020 | Life Style

The IJG Trails on Farm Windhoek are undergoing some changes that the team there is very excited about.According to Peter van der Merwe, these changes...

Load More