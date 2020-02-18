Residents build their own toilets

The Japanese government donated US$150 000 (about N$2 million) towards a project aimed at empowering residents living in informal settlements on how to build their own toilets, in an effort to curb the spread of Hepatitis E.

The pilot project co-funded by the United Nations Programme (UNDP) in Namibia has built eight sanitation centres, which include two dry and wet toilets to serve as demonstration centres to the general public and guide local residents on how to build their own safe toilets.

Speaking at the launch of the sanitation centre in Hadino Hishongwa block of the Samora Machel Constituency on Monday, UNDP Resident Representative Alka Bhatia said the Hepatitis E national emergency calls for a different approach towards addressing the sanitation and hygiene challenges. “Effective sanitation and hygiene behaviour change depends on the participation of stakeholders especially the community members,” she said.

Bhatia said that globally, sanitation programming has changed from toilet provision to behaviour change, adding that therefore the City of Windhoek and relevant ministries have embraced the Community Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) approach not only to address the ongoing Hepatitis E outbreak but as a sustainable solution to address sanitation and hygiene challenges faced by Namibia.

She said that under the leadership of the Samora Machel and Moses Garoeb constituency councillors, the CLTS task force was formed to plan and implement CLTS activities within the community in the constituency.

Bhatia said eight sanitation centres were built in the two constituencies, however, the number was increased to a total of 26 sanitation centres, with each toilet costing between N$4 000 and N$6 000.



