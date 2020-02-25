081Every1 expands

Phase two of MTC’s initiative launched

25 February 2020 | Infrastructure

MTC today announced the completion of phase one of the N$1 billion 081Every1 network project and the commencement of phase two.
The project was officially launched in August 2017.
Speaking to the media earlier today, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said that 132 sites were rolled out in phase one, exceeding the initial target of 111 sites. “Of the 132 sites, 122 are on air and carrying traffic, ten have civil works completed and await power energising, and three sites are running on generators,” he said.
He added that phase two is planned to roll-out a total number of 102 sites – 87 in rural settlements and 15 in urban areas, and is expected to be completed by September 2020.
Ekandjo said despite the good outcomes, the company is still facing challenges such as a spike in vandalism of sites. “It remains a concern, thus increasing the cost of operations and hampering service delivery,” he said.
Last year, many batteries were stolen from sites by vandals. “These thefts used to happen on a monthly basis, but now it is getting worse as almost every week a battery theft case is reported.”
He added that unstable power supply in vast parts of the country have a direct impact on MTC’s services and thus the company is considering the use of renewable energy while trying to contribute to bringing the grid closer to residents by extending power lines to its towers.
“MTC will continue using both grid and solar power but we continue depending on our grid providers to supply stable power,” Ekandjo said.
The aim of the 081Every1 project is to expand MTC’s network footprint and achieve close to 100% population network coverage through the setting up of 524 sites. – Nampa

MTC’s Tim Ekandjo (right) with two staff members at the media briefing of 081 Every 1 phase two commencement. Photo Nampa

