130k raised for autism in Namibia

The final event in the Nedbank for Autism Series takes place on Saturday (28 November) at the Omeya Golf Club south of Windhoek.

The series was launched in February this year, and although some dates needed to be postponed due to Covid-19, the series picked up after the lockdown and managed to raise just over N$130 000 for the Autism Association of Namibia.

Speaking about the Nedbank Autism Series, Nedbank Namibia Communications Manager Gernot de Klerk, said that the bank was proud to be associated with the series.

“This was the first year that Nedbank was involved with the series and despite Covid-19 and the nationwide lockdown, not only were we able to take the game of golf to nine towns across the country, we also managed to raise over N$130 000 for autism awareness,” he said.

Organiser Dan Zwiebel said that they are particularly proud that they could host quality golf events at establishments where avid golfing enthusiasts rarely get the opportunity to participate in a professionally organised event. “Having to reschedule dates and complete seven of the nine events in just two months, was a challenge. However, once the lockdown was lifted, we were able to start up again,” he said.

The Nedbank Autism Series was played at golf courses throughout Namibia including Omeya, Oshakati, Walvis Bay, Windhoek Golf & Country Club, Mariental, Rossmund, Henties Bay Golf & Lifestyle Estate and at Tsumeb Golf Club.

“It was amazing to see the immense potential at the smaller clubs like Mariental, Gobabis as well as Oshakati. We are also excited to see that two junior players will play in the final. The Nedbank for Autism Series has reached close to 50 percent of active golfers in Namibia, which is quite an achievement,” Zwiebel stated.

At the final on Saturday, the winners of each of the nine qualifying events will be paired with sponsors and their guest players, making up a field of 48 players.

According to Petra Dillmann, director of the Autism Association of Namibia, the organisation aims to support parents, their children with autism, adults with autism, as well as friends and professionals who are interested in promoting the well-being of persons with autism in Namibia, and to provide a network between the various autism organisations worldwide.

“We are dedicated to providing support and assistance as well as training in the field of autism to parents and professionals. However, in the current economic climate and with the diverse needs of various members of the community, this is becoming increasingly difficult,” Dillmann said.

Nedbank Namibia would like to thank our co-sponsors supporting the series: M+Z Motors, Old Mutual Wealth, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Engen Namibia, AfricaOnline, ComputerKit Namibia, Khomas Medical Centre, Taeuber & Corssen, Momentum Short-Term Insurance and Radiowave.

