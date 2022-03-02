14 000 school meals in six months

02 March 2022 | Education

The 7th African School Lunch Day was celebrated at Auas Primary School in Katutura yesterday.
“Today is a historic day as the entire continent of Africa takes a moment to celebrate this day together under the theme ‘Nutrition and human capital development in Africa through increased investment in indigenous school feeding’,” said the deputy director of the Ministry of Education, Edda Bohn, who spoke on behalf of Minister Anna Nghipondoka.
In 2019, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) implemented the Namibia School Feeding Policy (NSFP) policy framework and associated action plan.
One of their goals is to improve access to various nutritious foods in schools, increase school retention and improve learning outcomes by making various nutritious foods available to students in a timely manner.
To this end, the Ministry of Education began implementing the Home Grown School Feeding Program (HGSFP) last year.
Gloria Kamwi from the World Food Programme, said: “The progress Namibia has made is remarkable. Within the first six months of the HGSFP pilot phase, 13 915 school children in 29 pilot schools were able to receive fresh, varied school meals that sourced from local small farmers.”
This also give rural communities the opportunity to participate in the food value chain, generate income and in turn promote diet diversification and healthy eating habits for children and their families.
According to the governor of the Khomas region, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, the issue of school feeding is high on the agenda of her office, which has played an important role in the establishment and modernization of school lunch kitchens and the delivery of food to various school lunch programs in Khomas.
“It was confirmed to me that the school feeding program noticeably improves school enrolment, school attendance, the reduction in the number of school dropouts and the learning ability of the students. In addition, from a social point of view, the school feeding program has brought about a very commendable improvement in the dignity and self-esteem of the students.” – [email protected]

