14-year-old heads up soup kitchen
27 January 2022 | Social Issues
Around About 200 children and 50 adults receive food every Saturday at the Faizah and Rhode's Helping Hands and Soup Kitchen in Groot Aub.
This thanks to 14-year-old Faizah Joseph, who started the soup kitchen.
Her father, Frank, says he and his wife, Charmaine, found out Faizah was taking more and more sandwiches to school. “I asked her what was going on and whether her sandwiches would be taken away from school. She replied that there are many hungry children at school and that she was taking the sandwiches to them.”
In time, food stuffs like rice, sugar and macaroni started to disappear from the cupboard and again Faizah was asked if she knew what was going on. “That's when we realized that she started handing out the food to the people in the area.”
One day the couple came home after work and saw a row of children standing in front of the house.
“Faizah cooked food and was handing it out to the children. She told her mother she would like to start a soup kitchen. When Charmaine and I saw the children's grateful faces, we could not help but agree. On August 1, 2019, Faizah and Rhode, her older sister, started the soup kitchen.”
Initially around 50 children came to eat.
Every Saturday, the Joseph family gathers in the kitchen to peel and shred before the food is cooked in large three-legged pots outside on the fire.
Faizah, who is currently at school in Rehoboth, comes home every Saturday to work in her soup kitchen so the children of Great Aub can get a plate of food.
Individuals and businesses regularly support the soup kitchen, including the Windhoek Country Club that donates vegetables, Spes Bona Motors that carried the soup kitchen for six months, and Wilnors Bakery in Khomasdal that donates 20 loaves of bread each week.
Windhoekers generally donate cash.
“The people of Windhoek generously support the soup kitchen and it is thanks to them that we can provide food for the children and adults once a week. We would like to do it more often, but the money only stretches so far.”