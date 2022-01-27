14-year-old heads up soup kitchen

27 January 2022 | Social Issues

Groot Aub • [email protected]

Around About 200 children and 50 adults receive food every Saturday at the Faizah and Rhode's Helping Hands and Soup Kitchen in Groot Aub.
This thanks to 14-year-old Faizah Joseph, who started the soup kitchen.
Her father, Frank, says he and his wife, Charmaine, found out Faizah was taking more and more sandwiches to school. “I asked her what was going on and whether her sandwiches would be taken away from school. She replied that there are many hungry children at school and that she was taking the sandwiches to them.”
In time, food stuffs like rice, sugar and macaroni started to disappear from the cupboard and again Faizah was asked if she knew what was going on. “That's when we realized that she started handing out the food to the people in the area.”
One day the couple came home after work and saw a row of children standing in front of the house.
“Faizah cooked food and was handing it out to the children. She told her mother she would like to start a soup kitchen. When Charmaine and I saw the children's grateful faces, we could not help but agree. On August 1, 2019, Faizah and Rhode, her older sister, started the soup kitchen.”
Initially around 50 children came to eat.
Every Saturday, the Joseph family gathers in the kitchen to peel and shred before the food is cooked in large three-legged pots outside on the fire.
Faizah, who is currently at school in Rehoboth, comes home every Saturday to work in her soup kitchen so the children of Great Aub can get a plate of food.
Individuals and businesses regularly support the soup kitchen, including the Windhoek Country Club that donates vegetables, Spes Bona Motors that carried the soup kitchen for six months, and Wilnors Bakery in Khomasdal that donates 20 loaves of bread each week.
Windhoekers generally donate cash.
“The people of Windhoek generously support the soup kitchen and it is thanks to them that we can provide food for the children and adults once a week. We would like to do it more often, but the money only stretches so far.”

Similar News

 

SPCA launches Working Animal Welfare Project

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Social Issues

The SPCA announced a new initiative to help even more animals; this time in some of the most rural communities.Late last year, SPCA Namibia became...

SPCA shares highs and lows

2 weeks ago - 10 January 2022 | Social Issues

The past year at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has been the busiest during one of the craziest times. “It...

Sanitary pads for Innergirl Foundation

2 weeks ago - 09 January 2022 | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek's Human Capital department donated 260 care bags and 260 packs of sanitary pads to the Innergirl Foundation recently.A non-profit organisation, the Innergirl Foundation...

New start for ex-offenders

1 month - 07 December 2021 | Social Issues

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, reaffirmed their commitment to CHANGE to the tune of N$432 600 for the coming year at the recent graduation...

Rolspelers vergader oor straatkinders

2 months ago - 25 November 2021 | Social Issues

Die ministerie in die presidensie verantwoordelik vir geslagsgelykheid, armoede-uitwissing en maatskaplike welsyn is die gasheer van ’n driedaagse slypskool om ’n oplossing te probeer vind...

OM support for communities

2 months ago - 24 November 2021 | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000. This included support of the...

Down Syndrome Day celebrated with pop-in festival

2 months ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

“FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, has been a proud sponsor of the Down Syndrome Association of Namibia (DSAN) for several years. We joined...

App to help hearing impaired

2 months ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected]“I urge every Namibian to make a special effort to become a campaigner for people with disabilities,” the Deputy Minister for Disability Affairs...

Music keeping kids off the streets

2 months ago - 18 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] the first lockdown last year, the Amazing Grace Brass Band was established in Katutura to keep children who could not go to...

Fate of Omaheke’s San in the spotlight

2 months ago - 17 November 2021 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] ministry in the presidency responsible for gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare responded to questions about the condition of San members...

Latest News

Rehoboth cemeteries flooded

5 hours ago | Local News

Although the masses of water at Rehoboth's old and new cemeteries have already dried up, the community is still struggling to repair the heavy rain...

14-year-old heads up soup kitchen

5 hours ago | Social Issues

Groot Aub • [email protected] About 200 children and 50 adults receive food every Saturday at the Faizah and Rhode's Helping Hands and Soup Kitchen in...

Namibians cautious about their financial...

5 hours ago | Economics

A significant number of Namibians faced many financial adversities in 2021, forcing them to take a hard look at their financial position and the plans...

Swimming action this weekend

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Sports

The Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek hosts the fourth Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala on Friday and Saturday, with 137 swimmers and 68 relay teams...

SPCA launches Working Animal Welfare...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Social Issues

The SPCA announced a new initiative to help even more animals; this time in some of the most rural communities.Late last year, SPCA Namibia became...

LPPH takes CoW to court...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] council decision by the City of Windhoek (CoW) in August 2011 in which it was instructed that all healthcare waste may only...

Rhino horn: Legal trade can...

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] legalisation of rhino horn trade will help shrink the smuggling market, although this step alone will not be enough to destroy this...

N$520m nodig vir toerisme herlewing

1 day - 26 January 2022 | Tourism

Windhoek • [email protected] beraamde begroting vir Namibië se toerisme-herstelplan is meer as ’n halfmiljard Namibiese dollar.Volgens die konsepverslag vir Namibië se toerismeherstelplan sal ’n beraamde...

LAN of the Brave back...

2 days ago - 25 January 2022 | Sports

Given how successful NamLAN was in 2020, for the second year in a row the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) will be hosting the biggest...

Load More