15 tons of e-waste recycled in Nam

23 March 2020 | Local News

NamiGreen and MultiChoice Zambia made history when a truck full of e-waste arrived in Windhoek from Zambia earlier this month.
The two companies started discussions to recycle e-waste in Zambia for almost a year. “It was a lengthy process, as many stakeholders needed to be involved and lots of paperwork needed to done. There are many local and international rules and regulations to adhere to when you have waste across borders,” says CEO of NamiGreen, Per Hansen.
With the help of the ministry of environment and tourism, the Zambian Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), Transworld Cargo and MultiChoice Zambia, NamiGreen has moved 15 tonnes of electronic waste from Lusaka.
What made history, is the fact that Namibian and Zambian customs had never cleared this type of cargo.
The e-waste comprised mostly broken or damaged DSTV boxes, cables as well as broken and old computers. Everything is recycled in Namibia and nothing is landfilled, and nothing will pollute the Namibian environment.
NamiGreen has created various job opportunities in Namibia to handle the growing amounts of e-waste and now has eight FTE involved in the operations. “In 2019 we recycled 103 000kg of e-waste. This year, NamiGreen expects to double that rate as the premier e-waste recycler in Namibia,” Hansen concluded.

