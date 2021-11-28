16 completed projects handed over

EIF excited about progress

Deputy minster of tourism, Heather Sibungo (left) and finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi (right) pictured with the representative from Ncamagoro & Mbeyo Community Forest. Photo contributed

The Empower to Adapt: Creating Climate Change Resilient Livelihoods Through Community Based Natural Resource Management in Namibia (CBNRM EDA) Project officially handed over 16 completed projects.

The Green Climate Fund through the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) financed 31 grants projects to gazetted Community Forests and Communal Conservancies in 12 of the 14 political regions. The funded projects have to date contributed towards of empowering rural CBNRM communities in Namibia by increasing their resilience to adverse impacts of climate change such as protracted droughts, increased flood events, reduced crop production and livestock losses.

Additionally, the interventions implemented by the projects are directly contributing towards the realization of Namibia’s obligations to national and international climate change goals, objectives and frameworks.

Speaking at the event, finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi said that the impacts achieved to date on initiates such as these, which are geared towards adaptation to climate change shocks and stresses within the communal areas of Namibia are commendable. “This incorporation of nature-based enterprise concept for projects with income generation objectives, mainly fodder, horticulture and renewable energy gives me assurance on the sustainability of these interventions for diversified livelihood options” he said.



Building resilience

Furthermore, he shared his delight about Namibia as a developing country making effort towards building resilience to climate change impacts, such as the ones manifested by these 16community projects.

Speaking at the handover on behalf of the minster of environment, forestry and tourism, deputy minster Heather Sibungo, specifically touched on the project, saying: “The EDA (Enhance Direct Access) modality is structured in such a way that guarantees that funding will be exclusively and directly channelled to the vulnerable gazetted communal conservancies and community forests, where their project’s impact is being realized. These projects will contribute towards achieving the national objectives set in the National Policy on climate change and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC’s) as per the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The projects are valued at N$66 million and were awarded to the communities located in Otjozondjupa, Omusati, Oshikoto, Kunene, Kavango East, Kavango West, Zambezi, Erongo and //Karas regions.



Interventions

These self-determined community climate change adaptation interventions are aimed at improving livelihoods through provision of water rehabilitated infrastructures, fire management, renewable energy and energy efficiency, poultry farming, livestock breeding scheme, bush to feed, hydroponics for horticulture and fodder production systems and a flood relief centre with supporting facilities such as a boat and an early warning system.

These community projects have benefited a total of 50 000 beneficiaries, provided more than 3000 green jobs, and an area of more than five point 5.5 million hectares of ecosystems have been strengthened, restored, and are protected from climate variability and change. Through the rehabilitation of 85 boreholes and four earth dams, more than 240 000 livestock (both cattle and small stock), as well as wildlife now have access to reliable and safe water supply despite climate shocks and stresses.

Closing off the ceremony, EIF chief executive Benedict Libanda said that the project has not only made communities resilient despite climate change shocks and stresses, but they have also contributed significantly towards the maintenance and improvement of ecosystem services and functions. “For example, these 16 community projects will save 7,285,918.31 tonnes of CO2 from avoided emissions through renewable energy source.

“Over the past five years, the EIF successfully mobilised more N$1.6 billion, of which N$800 million is through grants and N$750 million through line credit lines. Every one dollar that has been invested through the budget provision of Government attracted N$14. We will continue to engage multilateral climate and environmental funds as well as other development finance institutions to mobilise more funding to enhance our portfolio nationally as our mandate dictates,” Libanda said.