200 medical emergency beds for Nam

Pictured at the handover (FLTR) are Ambassador Penda Naanda, Charge d'Affaires Jessica Long, executive director Ben Nangombe, director of policy planning in the health ministry Jeremiah Nghipundjwa, and USAID country representative McDonald Homer.

The health ministry on Wednesday received 200 new medical emergency beds following a months-long cooperation on the initiative by the US Embassy in Namibia and the Namibian Embassy in the US.

The ministry will distribute the beds to four health facilities, namely Katutura Hospital, Okahandja Hospital, Onandjokwe Hospital, and Karasburg District Hospital. Several beds will also be stored, so they can be moved at short notice to whichever facility requires them most when the need arises.

The beds were sourced by the Namibian ambassador to the United States, Margaret Mensah-Williams from the American NGO “Project C.U.R.E.” and shipped to Namibia by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) through their EQUIP Project managed by the non-profit organisation “Right to Care.”

The beds are specially designed for medical emergencies and to accommodate patients in respiratory distress, including vented patients. They have a low height mattress and an attached pole for uninterrupted intravenous therapy.

US Chargé d’Affaires Jessica Long joined health executive director Ben Nangombe and Ambassador Penda Naanda of the Ministry of International Relations to deliver the beds to the health ministry.

“Today’s event is another sign of how the partnership between the United States and Namibia keeps the people in Namibia better prepared for future health crises,” Long said. “The Ministry of Health and Social Services, supported by the US government through the PEPFAR program, has demonstrated determination and commitment to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic and has clearly shown the same responsibility towards ending the Covid-19 pandemic. You can trust the MOHSS and us when we say that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.”

USAID’s Country Representative in Namibia McDonald Homer commented, “The US government has worked with Project C.U.R.E. on numerous other projects in the past, and we are excited to facilitate the transportation of these beds from the United States to Namibia to respond to possible future Covid-19 patients.”

