2021 is THE year to buy property

12 January 2021 | Life Style

If there ever was a time to make purchasing your first home a new year’s resolution, 2021 would be the year.
With interest rates at historic lows and slowed house price appreciation, there has never been a more appealing time for first-time buyers to enter the market than right now.
According to Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, buyers who enter the market now will be somewhat comparable to those who purchased during the 2008 market crash; the biggest difference being that the market is recovering much quicker than it was back in 2008.
To achieve a new year’s resolution of becoming a homeowner in 2021, Goslett recommends that buyers develop a strict financial plan for the new year.
“Becoming a homeowner depends, in part, on one’s ability to create a plan with a realistic timeframe and having the ability to stick to it. Buyers need to analyse their current income as well as their investments and set up additional savings schemes that will ensure the procurement of the funds needed to obtain their goal within the desired timeframe. Meeting with a financial advisor can be helpful in this regard,” Goslett suggests.
The next step would be to acquire pre-approval for a home loan. A bond originator will determine the amount for which a buyer qualifies. This will prove helpful when setting up a budget for the house hunting process.

House hunting
Once buyers are ready to begin the house hunting process, Goslett recommends that they reach out to a local real estate professional who can guide them in the right direction in terms of where to look for homes that are within their budget.
“Real estate professionals also know the available stock on the market and can therefore advise on the likelihood of finding a home that meets the buyer’s search criteria before the year is out,” Goslett explains.
With all the information gained, buyers will then need the determination to stick to the plan.
“Your dream of owning a home can become a reality provided you take the necessary steps to ensure that you have a concrete plan and the self-discipline to follow through on that plan. I therefore encourage all those who dream of becoming a homeowner to take the first steps and start developing an actionable plan set within attainable timeframes to turn their dreams into reality,” Goslett concludes.

Similar News

 

How is the property market performing?

19th of January 09:25 | Life Style

Homebuyers, sellers, or those simply curious about real estate can benefit from chatting with a qualified real estate expert.To get the most out of this...

How Covid has changed the global real estate industry

3 days ago - 15 January 2021 | Life Style

From wearing face masks in public to socialising from two meters apart, society is adapting to the rather unusual circumstances that have been brought about...

No money for gym fees? Get fit at home...

1 week ago - 11 January 2021 | Life Style

The current economic situation combined with the ongoing threat of Covid-19 is making it more appealing to put aside gym membership fees and instead invest...

What is POA?

1 month - 26 November 2020 | Life Style

When searching for homes on property portals, it is not uncommon for the letters “POA” to appear instead of the listing price. Short for Price...

Don’t go for broke

1 month - 24 November 2020 | Life Style

The lockdown has put financial pressure on many households and highlighted the importance of careful financial planning.Though there is no simple solution for creating financial...

Budget-friendly bathroom renos

1 month - 19 November 2020 | Life Style

When selling a home, most real estate professionals will advise that the best rooms to update are the bathrooms and the kitchen. Given the current...

Paint before you move in!

2 months ago - 16 November 2020 | Life Style

Every homebuyer wants to add their personal touch to their property and turn their new house into a home. A great way to do this...

Purchasing property for the parents

2 months ago - 27 October 2020 | Life Style

It is not uncommon for those who find themselves in a better financial position than that of their parents, to purchase a property on their...

Budgeting for a single-income household

3 months ago - 12 October 2020 | Life Style

Living on a single income is a challenge that some couples decide to undertake to raise a young family. Others, either as a result of...

Erindi goes global

3 months ago - 28 September 2020 | Life Style

Windhoek • Yolanda Nel Not one, but two couples fell in love with the Erindi nature reserve during their travels to Namibia, so much so...

Latest News

Stay vigilant when using free...

19th of January 09:15 | Opinion

Windhoek • Desery van WykAs people look for diversity in working spaces from their “work from home” routine, such as coffee shops, the use of...

Calls to stop illegal sand...

19th of January 08:55 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has promised to focus on illegal sand mining at Groot Aub, which residents say is partly to blame for flooding...

Groundwater threatened by drilling

19th of January 08:01 | Disasters

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn 2011, a hydrological study dating back to 2001 was republished. Together with the Federal Institute for Geosciences and Natural Resources (BGR...

Christmas in quarantine

19th of January 07:45 | Health

Windhoek • Maria KandjunguNo one sang. There were no cheers of “Happy new year!”. It was just “quiet and weird.”This is how 10-year-old Angel describes...

NamBTS needs your blood

14 hours ago | Health

Swakopmund • [email protected] Namibia Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) announced an extreme blood shortage at the end of 2020, and pleads with Namibians to donate blood....

Now is the time to...

14 hours ago | Agriculture

The previous and current rainy seasons in Namibia has given a sigh of relief to many farmers and is an indication that the country is...

Proverbs 31 Woman in Business

14 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Ilke PlattUsually, one would read new years’ resolution thought articles this time of the year; however, has the pandemic changed the dialogue and...

Brush and broom factory planned...

16 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s industrial production capacity being constrained and not being as competitive asother countries, one company decided to change the status quo.Nambrush, a...

Lunch is served

1 day - 18 January 2021 | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] part of some students’ practical training, Women at Work is now offering lunch on Wednesdays and Fridays.With only six students in the class,...

Load More