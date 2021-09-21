250 beds planned for Ramatex

21 September 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected]

The new emergency care unit at Ramatex will have a bed capacity of about 200, as well as 50 beds for the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).
The Windhoek municipality last week took stakeholders and the media to various development sites in the capital to share progress and plans for its projects. One of these is the former Ramatex clothing and textile factory, which is currently being converted into a hospital. It will serve as a national Covid-19 emergency healthcare centre, but will also include a research centre and post-Covid care unit.
“Just because Covid-19 numbers are declining, does not mean that we will not use this unit in the future,” mayor Job Amupanda said during the visit.
Apparently the municipality still has to register with the Ministry of Health and Social Services and needs to meet certain requirements.
“We have to prioritize this project. We need to get together and discuss how we can speed up processes and complete the project quickly,” former mayor Fransina Kahungu said.

Similar News

 

Omaheke: Misinformation hampering vaccinations

1 day - 20 September 2021 | Health

Governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate said the region is struggling to convince inhabitants to get vaccinated against Covid-19 due to conspiracy theories and...

Vaccination station heads to the coast

1 month - 11 August 2021 | Health

The first drive-through and walk-in vaccination station at the coast will open on 17 August 2021 in Walvis Bay, and move to Swakopmund on 31...

Governor warns residents not to relax

1 month - 10 August 2021 | Health

Khomas region governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua said although there is a steady decline in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the region in the past...

Mass media vaccination campaign launched

1 month - 08 August 2021 | Health

Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila on Friday launched a mass media Covid-19 vaccination campaign aimed at creating awareness and educating the public about the importance of...

Boost for Bel Esprit post-Covid unit

1 month - 05 August 2021 | Health

“We are extremely grateful to the FirstRand Namibia HOPE Fund for their generous support and look forward to being able to concentrate our efforts to...

Mental health awareness campaign launched

1 month - 03 August 2021 | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not...

ICU bed occupancy reduced by half

1 month - 02 August 2021 | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula said the hospital bed occupancy rate, especially in intensive care units, has significantly improved in most of the regions, following a...

Book your cancer screening now

1 month - 02 August 2021 | Health

The Cancer Association of Namibia hosts the next Women's Health Community Clinic in Windhoek on Thursday (5 August 2021), when screenings are carried out for...

#LoveProtects

1 month - 30 July 2021 | Health

The office of First Lady Monica Geingos in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Services has set up a mobile psychosocial support centre...

WCH field hospital commissioned

1 month - 30 July 2021 | Health

A new 70-bed capacity field hospital for Covid-19 patients at the Windhoek Central Hospital was commissioned on Thursday.The facility is an initiative by the Namibia...

Latest News

Bespoke app for counselling San

1 hour ago | Social Issues

In a bid to curb high school dropout rates at Donkerbos settlement in the Omaheke region, a Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) Computer...

Buy Namibian – online!

22 hours ago | Business

Shoppers are now able to purchase beautiful Namibian arts and crafts online through the newly launched www.namibiacraftshop.com .The online shop mitigates the impact that the...

ReconAfrica expands seismic surveys

1 day - 21 September 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian Ministry of Environment and the Canadian gas and oil exploration company Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) initially claimed that the seismic survey...

Airport expansion project nearing completion

1 day - 21 September 2021 | Transport

The completion of the N$250 million project to decongest the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) is scheduled for the end of this month. However, the...

Voed ’n nasie

1 day - 21 September 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Haikali het ’n passie vir landbou en die bemagtiging van jongmense in die landbousektor.Die jong boer het sy loopbaan in die landbou...

Rehoboth gee Chinese die trekpas

1 day - 21 September 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] Rehoboth dorpsraad sê dit sal nie meer onderhandel met die Afrika Huaxia-kopermyn wat deur ’n Chinese besigheid besit word nie, en het...

250 beds planned for Ramatex

1 day - 21 September 2021 | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] new emergency care unit at Ramatex will have a bed capacity of about 200, as well as 50 beds for the hospital's...

Hockey men heading to World...

1 day - 20 September 2021 | Sports

The Namibia senior men’s hockey team received N$900 000 from MTC on Monday, ahead of their participation in next year’s World Cup.The team was invited...

Supporting employee mental health wellness...

1 day - 20 September 2021 | Opinion

The impact of Covid-19 on mental health has been felt across the globe. Many of us have faced and/or are facing challenges that have stirred...

Load More