250 beds planned for Ramatex
21 September 2021 | Health
The new emergency care unit at Ramatex will have a bed capacity of about 200, as well as 50 beds for the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).
The Windhoek municipality last week took stakeholders and the media to various development sites in the capital to share progress and plans for its projects. One of these is the former Ramatex clothing and textile factory, which is currently being converted into a hospital. It will serve as a national Covid-19 emergency healthcare centre, but will also include a research centre and post-Covid care unit.
“Just because Covid-19 numbers are declining, does not mean that we will not use this unit in the future,” mayor Job Amupanda said during the visit.
Apparently the municipality still has to register with the Ministry of Health and Social Services and needs to meet certain requirements.
“We have to prioritize this project. We need to get together and discuss how we can speed up processes and complete the project quickly,” former mayor Fransina Kahungu said.