286 641 residents to be vaccinated March ’22

27 July 2021 | Health

Khomas region governor, Laura McLeod-Katjirua, said the region has so far vaccinated 57 897 people and aims to vaccinate at least 286 641 of its population by March next year.
During the Covid-19 weekly regional update, McLeod-Katjirua said the region currently has 14 fixed vaccination sites and one mobile team, and will continue to set up and identify more vaccination sites in order to reach the targeted number, depending on the availability of vaccine doses.
She said the region has lost 782 people due to Covid-19 since the advent of the pandemic in Namibia.
“Covid-19 continues to be a serious public health problem in Namibia and Khomas region is no exception,” she added, noting that the region has recently completed the renovation of a building with a bed capacity of 46 for Covid-19 patients and another 70-bed admission facility to be commissioned this week at the Windhoek Central Hospital.
“Focus areas will be on healthcare workers and nurses without jobs should present themselves to the Ministry of Health for recruitment to help in the Covid response of the region. We will continue to work together with stakeholders to dispel misinformation about the virus and encourage people to report early to facilities when they are not feeling well. The region will also support the security cluster in the enforcement of Covid regulations in the region,” McLeod-Katjirua said. – Nampa

