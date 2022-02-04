4Sight broadens African network

04 February 2022 | Technology

A new chapter has begun for JSE-listed South African technology company 4Sight, after extending its presence and making available all the group’s technology offerings to Namibia with the opening of their regional office in Windhoek.
4Sight Holdings group executive Tertius Zitzke says that the expansion to Namibia is part of the group’s strategy to grow its brand globally.
“Namibia is a stable, growing economy and close to South Africa, so it is an obvious choice for advancing our growth agenda for the continent. 4Sight’s purpose is to leverage our portfolio of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, people and data-focused solutions to design, develop, deploy and grow solutions for our partners, for both customers and technology vendors.”
He added that they have accelerated their digital journey through an approach that enables an organisation-wide transformation in order to amplify a business’ workforce to thrive in the modern digital economy.
“As we continue to focus on accelerating the convergence of the Information Technologies (IT), Operational Technologies (OT), and the Business Environment worlds, we deliver integrated solutions to drive technology, business, and people transformation for our partners. Our solutions and expertise allows us to assist them in the quantum leap change they are currently experiencing, taking them on a journey from ‘no-sight’ (zero-digital, no data visibility and running the business blind) to ‘foresight’.”

Taking hands
A major subsidiary of 4Sight Holdings, AccTech Systems, also had a long and healthy business relationship with AccTech Namibia, which was part of the Alliance Programme but now is a 100% owned affiliate.
The Namibian expansion is spearheaded by Andy Tee as managing director, founding member of AccTech Namibia in 2005, who boasts a long and solid history of delivering technology systems in Namibia. Over the years, AccTech Namibia has received several industry awards in recognition of their continuous, excellent service delivery and achievements.
According to Tee: “We believe this will bring a new chapter of excitement. We plan on becoming the go-to partner for our Namibian clientele, while introducing innovative products and solutions to the market and assisting with digital transformation to our customers’ operational needs.
“We aim to be agile and have an understanding of our surroundings and live our lives passionately with compassion. We are looking forward to our future endeavours and invite any interested parties to make contact with us.”
In conclusion Zitzke says that internationally, 4Sight has strategic relationships with some key technology partners including Sage, Microsoft, Aspentech, Simio and Acumatica.
For more information or to get in touch, visit www.4sight.cloud, send an email to [email protected] or call 061 226 262 / +264 61 244 228.

Similar News

 

Te min geld om gesmokkelde fone in tronke te...

1 week ago - 25 January 2022 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] sê planne om selfoon-seinwartoestel te laat installeer by korrektiewe fasiliteite het oor die jare in die hek geduik weens ’n gebrek aan...

Drones delivering to your doorstep

3 weeks ago - 12 January 2022 | Technology

Windhoek • [email protected] will most likely start using drones to deliver medicine to remote locations within the next few weeks.This comes after a world leader...

MICT's say on SIM card registration

3 months ago - 26 October 2021 | Technology

Following government’s policy directive that all SIM cards in Namibia must be registered, the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) said that after consultations...

Hot topic tonight: Deep Learning Achievements and Future Projects

4 months ago - 30 September 2021 | Technology

Prof Manuel Ujaldon, a professor in computer architecture from the University of Malaga (Spain) hosts a talk about Deep Learning Achievements and Future Projects at...

Convenience at your fingertips

4 months ago - 23 September 2021 | Technology

In a first for the Namibian petroleum industry, Engen has brought retail convenience to your by introducing a ground-breaking new mobile app. Available for download...

NaCC warns municipality about fibre

4 months ago - 07 September 2021 | Technology

The Namibian Competition Commission (NaCC) cautioned the Windhoek municipality to offer access to fibre optic infrastructure development in and around the capital on equal terms...

Impact in just 280 characters

4 months ago - 07 September 2021 | Technology

“If you didn’t launch your new brand, product or service on Twitter, did you launch at all?” asks Cornelis Ouwehand, sales director at Ad Dynamo...

Q-KON, Twoobi: Creating access to ICT

5 months ago - 31 August 2021 | Technology

A young and dynamic team that was formed in 2016 to expand the Q-KON Group’s presence in Namibia with the specific focus to offer satellite...

Social media: What’s hot and what’s not

5 months ago - 30 August 2021 | Technology

Did you know that, contrary to what one might think, older age groups are the fastest-growing segments of many social media platforms’ audiences? Facebook, for...

Disinfect your phone

5 months ago - 18 August 2021 | Technology

Johannesburg • Anna CollardImagine if your mobile phone could be used to spy on you, listen to your conversations and send information and images from...

Latest News

Rape convicted fails in appeal...

23 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] man convicted to nearly three decades in prison for the 2019 kidnapping and rape of a woman in Windhoek, has failed in...

4Sight broadens African network

23 hours ago | Technology

A new chapter has begun for JSE-listed South African technology company 4Sight, after extending its presence and making available all the group’s technology offerings to...

Cycling: Time trials this weekend

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Sports

All is set for the Nedbank National Time Trial Championships in Windhoek on Friday (4 February) and the Nedbank National Road Race Championships on Sunday...

Keeping the cardiac unit pumping

1 day - 03 February 2022 | Health

The Windhoek Central Hospital’s cardiac unit received medical equipment values at N$219 000 from FNB.The Ministry of Health has used the funds for catheters and...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00 every Saturday.• 16:00 Coffee and Cake...

Nampol warn against scammers -...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Crime

The Namibian Police (Nampol) say they have been inundated with more and more complaints by members of the public that have fallen victim to scamsters...

New classes, library for St...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Education

A grant valued at N$955 072 to benefit the St Barnabas Primary School in Windhoek was signed in the capital recently by Japanese ambassador to...

ReconAfrica remains in firing line

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] an open letter to the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Natural Resources, Tjekero Tweya, he is reminded of past failings...

Michelle Mountjoy hét wat dit...

2 days ago - 03 February 2022 | Art and Entertainment

Na byna vier maande se harde werk om die drie Wat Dit Vat-deelnemers in Suid-Afrika se nuutste sterre te verander, is daar eindelik ’n amptelike...

Load More