4Sight broadens African network
04 February 2022 | Technology
4Sight Holdings group executive Tertius Zitzke says that the expansion to Namibia is part of the group’s strategy to grow its brand globally.
“Namibia is a stable, growing economy and close to South Africa, so it is an obvious choice for advancing our growth agenda for the continent. 4Sight’s purpose is to leverage our portfolio of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, people and data-focused solutions to design, develop, deploy and grow solutions for our partners, for both customers and technology vendors.”
He added that they have accelerated their digital journey through an approach that enables an organisation-wide transformation in order to amplify a business’ workforce to thrive in the modern digital economy.
“As we continue to focus on accelerating the convergence of the Information Technologies (IT), Operational Technologies (OT), and the Business Environment worlds, we deliver integrated solutions to drive technology, business, and people transformation for our partners. Our solutions and expertise allows us to assist them in the quantum leap change they are currently experiencing, taking them on a journey from ‘no-sight’ (zero-digital, no data visibility and running the business blind) to ‘foresight’.”
Taking hands
A major subsidiary of 4Sight Holdings, AccTech Systems, also had a long and healthy business relationship with AccTech Namibia, which was part of the Alliance Programme but now is a 100% owned affiliate.
The Namibian expansion is spearheaded by Andy Tee as managing director, founding member of AccTech Namibia in 2005, who boasts a long and solid history of delivering technology systems in Namibia. Over the years, AccTech Namibia has received several industry awards in recognition of their continuous, excellent service delivery and achievements.
According to Tee: “We believe this will bring a new chapter of excitement. We plan on becoming the go-to partner for our Namibian clientele, while introducing innovative products and solutions to the market and assisting with digital transformation to our customers’ operational needs.
“We aim to be agile and have an understanding of our surroundings and live our lives passionately with compassion. We are looking forward to our future endeavours and invite any interested parties to make contact with us.”
In conclusion Zitzke says that internationally, 4Sight has strategic relationships with some key technology partners including Sage, Microsoft, Aspentech, Simio and Acumatica.
For more information or to get in touch, visit www.4sight.cloud, send an email to [email protected] or call 061 226 262 / +264 61 244 228.