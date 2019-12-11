A coat of excellence

An elated Hugo Nell was announced as the winner of the N$50 000 cash prize in NEO Paint’s Paint Namibia a Different Colour competition. The prize was handed to him by the Managing Director of NEO Paints, Victor Boshoff. For over 65 years, NEO paints has been creating a Namibian legacy of personalised paint solutions that blend quality and innovation to bring beauty to the harshest environments, and colour to your life. Find NEO Paint outlets in Windhoek (12 Bell Street) and Walvis Bay (Hanna Mupatani Street).

