A cool mil for Knockout Project

A total of N$1 183 340 was raised for the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project, this time against homelessness.

Held under the theme “Together we can beat homelessness” the project was a call to action with two main objectives - raise awareness, create conversation and find solutions; and to raise funds so that those who are experts on the matter, can act on homelessness.

Speaking at a media event, MTC’s Tim Ekandjo said the event saw 29 personalities walk up the stage and perform two hit songs of Namibian artists, and putting on a well-choreographed performance. “As a nation, we started steering the conversations about homelessness from the comfort of our homes and social gatherings. Secondly, as a nation we finally could come together, let go of our differences and financially bolster this cause,” he said.

He noted that a total of 36 700 people watched the event online consequent to Covid-19 regulations that did not allow gatherings of more than 50 people. “We would like to thank the sponsors who came on board. Secondly, we would like to thank Namibia who during the ‘new normal’ brought upon by the pandemic still supported the event and were with us from the beginning. This goes to show that Namibians can indeed sit at the same table to discuss social ills affecting society,” Ekandjo said.

He added that sponsors have deliberate steps on how to fruitfully put the proceeds to good use and will soon send out a call for expression of interest to the public to invite organisations with expertise on how to resolve or better the scourge of homelessness. – Nampa

