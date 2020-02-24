A decade of shooting hoops

BAS Foundation Celebrates 10 years

Celebrating 10 years of changing lives was the theme at the 10-year anniversary at the Basketball Artists School (BAS) held over the weekend.

The celebration which began on Friday, started off with a fun festival, the BAS-Tival. The day hosted at the Katutura Sports Complex saw about 2 000 children in attendance from grades 5 to 12, all of who came from close to ten Khomas schools.

The day was filled with life skills-based games which were separated in stalls for the children to enjoy. Children also got the chance to partake in a mini basketball jamboree where they were taught life skills through basic basketball games. The older participants took part in a 3x3 tournament, which Dawid Bezuidenhout High School won.

On Saturday, the main birthday celebration was held where BAS beneficiaries showcased their creativity and shared their life stories. All Star games were played to end off the day, with a male and female match between the BAS Teams and Khomas All Stars.

Speaking at the event, minister Erastus Uutoni urged BAS beneficiaries to plough back into the community just as much as the program has done so in their lives. “This program has lived up to its motto [Education First- Basketball Second] and I am proud of you for that.”

At the same event, German ambassador to Namibia, Herbert Beck, said: “I am emotional to be part of such an event. Seeing how the program has changed these children from when the program first started to now, is amazing to see.”

Pedro Pasile who was one of the beneficiaries to give his life story, narrated how he grew up without a father but that being at BAS gave him a safe space to be himself. “I shot my first basketball without my father, but today I stand tall and have made peace with my past because being at the program has taught me that my past does not define me.”

Also present at the event were Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu, Otavi mayor George Garab, Sports Director Shivute Katamba, executive director at the ministry of sports Emma Kantema-Gaomas, Special Olympics International President Charles Nyambe, BAS Founder Frank Albin, and Former president of National Youth Council Mandela Kapere.

The event was supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), First National Bank of Namibia (FNB), Hollard Insurance Namibia, The Pupkewitz Foundation, Emcon Consulting Group, Mikel-Jes Music Productions and the Katutura Community Art Centre (KCAC).



