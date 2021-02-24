A dream becomes a reality

Never too old to learn!

Emilia Hangula has earned her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education through the Institute of Open Learning. Photo contributed

Green Enterprise Solutions shared that one of its longest-serving employees, Emilia Hangula, has earned her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education through the Institute of Open Learning (IOL).

Hangula has been employed for almost as long as Green has been around; this is her 10th year at the company, where she is a refreshment officer and in charge of cleanliness.

According to Green’s Kehad Snydewel, Hangula is the embodiment of someone using education to achieve her goals. “Her diploma is the result of what can happen when hard work, dedication and a good support ecosystem all work together.”

Hangula completed her Diploma in Pre-Primary Education whilst juggling being a fulltime employee at Green and a mother of three children.

“We know the importance of ensuring that we can assist and support our employees in their educational endeavours,” Snydewel said.

Hangula’s educational journey has taken her from a small rural primary and combined school in the north of Namibia, to finally achieving her dreams of being able to teach young children.

She has always had a passion for teaching youngsters and taught many of the children in her family to read and write. Now, armed with her diploma she can teach and transform many more Namibian children’s lives.



