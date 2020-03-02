A first for Africa
Star Body Works adds tyre and fitment centre
02 March 2020 | Business
PG Glass also opened a branch next to Star Body Works in the Northern Industrial Area, making it the ideal one-stop-shop for tyres and windscreens.
Star Glass and Fitment Centre have an exciting special running for the whole of March, where customers that buy four tyres receive a free vehicle polish. The business welcomes clients to visit their premises in the Northern Industrial area and get a first-hand experience of their excellent client service offering. Not only does Star Tyre and Glass and Fitment Centre offer an extensive range of tyre brands and rims, they also do tyre repairs, wheel alignment and rim repairs.
Star Tyre and Glass and Fitness Centre boasts one of only five HBC Wheel Restore Rim Repair Machines worldwide and is the only company in Africa that uses this technology. The machine is the only one that works with a laser probe and diamond cut, guaranteeing micro-millimetre precision when repairing rims.
The machine makes use of a HBC system, making sure the turnaround time is quick and easy, without ever compromising on the quality of the rim, keeping you and your family safe on the road. This system can repair a rim start to finish within 15 minutes. The corrections and repairs on the rims are all done electronically, which ultimately results in saving money and time.
By using this technology, Star Tyre and Glass Fitment Centre complies with world standards. The company that manufactures this rim repair machine also has close connections with Tesla Motor Group, meaning that the technology on the rim machine is state of the art.
While visiting you can also make your way upstairs to Salt-a-Pepper. The coffee shop opened on 20 January and provides clients with a fresh cuppa Joe while the friendly staff work on your vehicle. This is also an ideal spot for the public working nearby, selling daily lunch specials and sweet treats. Just another way they offer clients a space to relax in while they wait.
This family run company truly gives all its clients a five-star experience because they not only cater to your vehicle’s needs; they also offer you so much more.
So head over to Star Tyre and Glass Fitment Centre for peace of mind now, contact them on [email protected] or call them on 083 331 9080.