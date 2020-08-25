A great place to work

O&L a top performer in employee survey

O&L employees pictured during the Mwenyopaleka Roadshow in 2018. Photo contributed

For the second consecutive year, the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group performed well in the global Great Place To Work (GPTW) United Kingdom (UK) survey, and was certified as a Great Place To Work following the 2020 Assessment.

The GPTW Survey is conducted annually to gain insight into employee experiences and trust in leadership, and the features that constitute excellent workplace culture.

The GPTW Assessment consists of two sections. The first is the Employee Trust Index Survey, comprising 58 core statements concerning trust, for which O&L achieved an overall score of 68%, surpassing this year’s newly introduced international benchmark of 65%. A score of 82% was measured for Employee Engagement in the Group, with 7% separating the Group from the World’s Best 25 Workplaces.

The second part of the assessment consists of the Culture Audit for which the O&L Group achieved an overall score of 64%. As part of the Culture Audit, the Group made headway in areas including Trust in Management and Pay and Empowerment, with its greatest strengths being Purpose at Work, Pride, Intention to Stay and Motivation. Moving forward, continued dedication will also be directed toward Care for Others, Ethics and Honesty, Trust and Offering Feedback while Recognizing Success.

O&L Group Manager: Employee Engagement, Sonja Thieme expressed her delight at these results. “It is encouraging to see the fruits of our efforts in creating an environment in which trust and employee wellbeing are prioritized.

According to O&L Group Executive Chairman, Sven Thieme: “We can all be proud of this achievement. Thank you to everyone for your passion and fully owning our purpose of ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’. Our employees are our greatest and most valued asset, thus it is very important for us to make sure that we all have a healthy and safe working environment in place. This accreditation simply inspires us to be our best versions so that we co-create a great future for all of us.”

O&L Group Human Capital Director, Berthold Mukuahima said the 2020 GPTW UK survey results serve as testimony to the group’s commitment to its employees to create a great and world class working environment.

“In line with our vision of ‘being a catalyst for positive change, delivering new realities and fulfilling dreams’, one of our metrics and strategic outcomes as part of our 2025 Breakthrough Strategy, is to rank among the Global Top 25 GPTW organizations by 2025 by creating a culture of fun, continuous innovation and learning, and being a workplace where everyone is valued,” Mukuahima said.

Currently, the O&L Group is the only Namibian company participating in GPTW. “Participating in a survey like GPTW, allows us to benchmark against global best practices, identify areas of improvement and continuously deliver a workplace culture enabling our employees to be the best versions of themselves,” Thieme concluded.

