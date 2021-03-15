A heart for women
Wear red on 9 April
15 March 2021 | Events
In light of this, the Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) is challenging stakeholders to change the status quo. With more than one in three women living with cardiovascular disease, there is a great need for increased awareness, funding and research about women’s heart health.
In reaction the Namibia Heart Foundation, sponsored by Capricorn Group, invites all stakeholders to be a part of an annual Heart Health Fundraiser event scheduled for 9 April 2021. The event is designed to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke as the number one killer of women and to empower women to take charge of their heart health.
“We must recognise the vital importance of decreasing the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in women. There is a need to promote increased awareness and education on symptoms of heart disease in women, including a public awareness initiative to establish best practices for identifying and treating cardiovascular incidents in women,” says NHF founder Gerhard de Koe.
Safe community
The Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) was established in March 2019 to educate Namibians on diverse heart-related illnesses and complement the good work of those who have dedicated their hard work towards creating awareness of heart diseases and their associated risks.
With volunteers around the country, the foundation aims to create an inclusive, safe and empowered community for individuals suffering from cardiac diseases and strokes by assisting, guiding and supporting them and their families.
“Heart diseases affects our colleagues, customers, families and communities, and therefore the Capricorn Group is proud to be a partner of the Namibia Heart Foundation,” says Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs. “We encourage stakeholders to support the work of the NHF by being a part of this event. Their deep commitment to making a meaningful health impact in the communities we serve is commendable, and we are happy to sponsor the annual Heart Health Fundraiser event to combat heart disease in women.”
Go red or go home
The Heart Health Fundraiser event, which takes place at 10:00 on Friday, 9 April 2021 at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek, will see attendees wearing red, symbolic of the foundation’s broader commitment to helping people on their path to better health.
The event will be a combination of a face-to-face and online, with spots available for companies at the cost of N$10 000 for ten people.\Interested parties can contact Gerhard De Koe at 0813060515 or [email protected]