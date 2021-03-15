A heart for women

Wear red on 9 April

15 March 2021 | Events

For decades, women have been needlessly dying because research and treatment of cardiovascular disease have primarily been focused on men.
In light of this, the Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) is challenging stakeholders to change the status quo. With more than one in three women living with cardiovascular disease, there is a great need for increased awareness, funding and research about women’s heart health.
In reaction the Namibia Heart Foundation, sponsored by Capricorn Group, invites all stakeholders to be a part of an annual Heart Health Fundraiser event scheduled for 9 April 2021. The event is designed to raise awareness of heart disease and stroke as the number one killer of women and to empower women to take charge of their heart health.
“We must recognise the vital importance of decreasing the prevalence of cardiovascular disease in women. There is a need to promote increased awareness and education on symptoms of heart disease in women, including a public awareness initiative to establish best practices for identifying and treating cardiovascular incidents in women,” says NHF founder Gerhard de Koe.

Safe community
The Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) was established in March 2019 to educate Namibians on diverse heart-related illnesses and complement the good work of those who have dedicated their hard work towards creating awareness of heart diseases and their associated risks.
With volunteers around the country, the foundation aims to create an inclusive, safe and empowered community for individuals suffering from cardiac diseases and strokes by assisting, guiding and supporting them and their families.
“Heart diseases affects our colleagues, customers, families and communities, and therefore the Capricorn Group is proud to be a partner of the Namibia Heart Foundation,” says Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs. “We encourage stakeholders to support the work of the NHF by being a part of this event. Their deep commitment to making a meaningful health impact in the communities we serve is commendable, and we are happy to sponsor the annual Heart Health Fundraiser event to combat heart disease in women.”

Go red or go home
The Heart Health Fundraiser event, which takes place at 10:00 on Friday, 9 April 2021 at the Hilton Hotel in Windhoek, will see attendees wearing red, symbolic of the foundation’s broader commitment to helping people on their path to better health.
The event will be a combination of a face-to-face and online, with spots available for companies at the cost of N$10 000 for ten people.\Interested parties can contact Gerhard De Koe at 0813060515 or [email protected]

Similar News

 

Youth discuss youthful matters

1 week ago - 04 March 2021 | Events

After conducting a pre-week engagement to gauge challenges facing the youth of the Mix Informal Settlement, the #BeFree Movement hosted its Battle of the Sexes...

Lockdown-friendly date night ideas

1 month - 09 February 2021 | Events

Although restrictions have eased, the threat of Covid remains, making it a wise choice to avoid crowded places.For those who are choosing to avoid the...

NOA hosts bee-keeping course

1 month - 07 February 2021 | Events

In a bid to boost organic agriculture, the Namibian Organic Association (NOA) and the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), host a two-day bee-keeping course, presented by...

World commemorates Cancer Day

1 month - 04 February 2021 | Events

On World Cancer Day, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins global partners to shine a light on the heroic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic...

US, Namibia remain focused on human trafficking

2 months ago - 11 January 2021 | Events

Today (11 January) is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. “I want to voice my support for the work that Namibia and the United States together have...

Lekker tourism expo on the go

3 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo is currently underway in the capital, providing prospective travellers the opportunity to see what’s available, and for operators to...

Media ethics and press freedom in the spotlight

3 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

The Ministry of Information & Communication Technology (MICT) in partnership with the Editors’ Forum of Namibia (EFN) invites the Namibian media fraternity, government and agency...

For Christmas gifts and much more

3 months ago - 02 December 2020 | Events

Come and do some early Christmas shopping or find a special bargain at Trophaendienste’s 50% off clearance sale this Saturday!On sale are a huge variety...

Lekker tourism expo around the corner

3 months ago - 24 November 2020 | Events

The Local Tourism Is Lekker Expo takes place in the capital from 1 to 3 December, providing prospective travellers an opportunity to see what’s available,...

Miss Teen Nam heading to India

4 months ago - 11 November 2020 | Events

Miss Teen Namibia 2019/2020 Schwane Blignaut (19), will be representing Namibia for the first time at the Miss Teen International pageant, held in India in...

Latest News

Community recycling initiative launched

15th of March 15:12 | Environment

The Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) announced the launch of its very first Community Recycling Project in celebration of Global Recycling Day on 18 March.The project...

Drug-free sport in the spotlight

1 hour ago | Sports

Nedbank Namibia and Namibia Health Plan (NHP) have come on board as the official sponsors of the Drug Free Sport workshop, which will be hosted...

Same sex couple appeal to...

1 hour ago | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] South African married to a Namibian of the same gender plans to appeal a High Court decision at the Supreme Court that...

Arrows fly at St George’s

2 hours ago | Sports

This past Saturday, the St George’s Field in the capital was covered with butts, bow racks, quivers and gazebos - ready for the National Archery...

Auto Sueco - a journey...

14 hours ago | Supplements

Since inception in 2004, Auto Sueco Namibia has been on a growth trajectory with its footprint in themarket, representing premium brands and delivering high quality...

A heart for women

14 hours ago | Events

For decades, women have been needlessly dying because research and treatment of cardiovascular disease have primarily been focused on men.In light of this, the Namibia...

President visits Osona Village

20 hours ago | Infrastructure

President Hage Geingob on Friday visited the Osona Village housing project nearly five years after he laid the first brick to officially mark the commencement...

On death and taxes

20 hours ago | Government

Despite the dire economic situation caused by Covid-19, government plans to honour financial obligations towards creditors, suppliers and employees, as well as statutory obligations including...

Reho school fire being investigated

20 hours ago | Crime

NamPol at Rehoboth are investigating the cause of the fire that extensively damaged a block at the Rehoboth High School on Thursday night.In a police...

Load More