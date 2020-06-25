A helping (banking) hand

25 June 2020 | Society

During the earlier lockdown period, Bank Windhoek’s customer contact centre agents Fillemon Mathias and Celly Serogwe went beyond the call of duty to assist Jacobus Blaauw, a senior Bank Windhoek customer in his early 90s and a resident of Susanne Grau Heim old age home in the capital.
In spite of being fond of working with modern gadgets, Blaauw had technical difficulties while transacting on Bank Windhoek’s Cellphone Banking platform. He called the Customer Contact Centre on numerous occasions to ask for assistance. After several calls and attempts to assist Blaauw, Serogwe and Mathias decided to visit him.
“Because of our passion for assisting customers and providing excellent customer services, Serogwe and I decided to take the next step to visit Blaauw to assist him personally, as he urgently needed to pay for his medication at a pharmacy,” Mathias said.
He added that the reason Blaauw could not visit the branch was due to a hip injury he suffered two weeks prior, and was bedridden.
“I always tell myself, imagine if that person was your father, what would you have done? We are all human beings and need to assist one another whenever possible. Even if it is out of your control, try your best since you might find yourself in that situation,” he said.
Bank Windhoek’s Customer Contact Centre manager Deborah Henckert, said that she salutes her team members’ pursuit of excellence. “Along the rest of the team, Mathias and Serogwe are two bright and high flyers in the Customer Contact Centre. It is people like them that make coming to work worthwhile.”
Blaauw was over the moon and could not thank the two lifesavers enough. “I have been a loyal Bank Windhoek customer over the years. What the two young people did for me makes me appreciate my bank more. Thanks to them for making me feel special as a customer,” said Blaauw with a thumbs up.

