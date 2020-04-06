A helping hand for seniors

Youth activist Edson Uapingene donated some day-to-day necessities to 20 elderly residents at the Katutura Old Age Home over the weekend.

The necessities worth around N$4 000, included food items such as meat, maize meal, baking flour, cooking oil, potatoes, tomatoes, apples, soup as well as toiletries and detergents.

At the handover, Uapingene said he recently visited the home and found that it was in lockdown due to Covid-19 and that the elders were not able to go out and buy their everyday necessities. “I decided to talk with the manager to ask what the daily necessities the elderly here are in dire need of and after she told me, with the help of friends and a local shop in Katutura, we put this together,” he said.

The young man added that he was raised by an elderly woman, therefore his caring for elderly people will never be enough. He urged others to do what they can to help those in need, especially in this difficult time.

The residents were happy and welcomed the donation while singing religious praise songs. “Not everyone can do this but the grace of God made this young person do that,” one elderly mother remarked. – Nampa

