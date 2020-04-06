A helping hand for seniors

06 April 2020 | Social Issues

Youth activist Edson Uapingene donated some day-to-day necessities to 20 elderly residents at the Katutura Old Age Home over the weekend.
The necessities worth around N$4 000, included food items such as meat, maize meal, baking flour, cooking oil, potatoes, tomatoes, apples, soup as well as toiletries and detergents.
At the handover, Uapingene said he recently visited the home and found that it was in lockdown due to Covid-19 and that the elders were not able to go out and buy their everyday necessities. “I decided to talk with the manager to ask what the daily necessities the elderly here are in dire need of and after she told me, with the help of friends and a local shop in Katutura, we put this together,” he said.
The young man added that he was raised by an elderly woman, therefore his caring for elderly people will never be enough. He urged others to do what they can to help those in need, especially in this difficult time.
The residents were happy and welcomed the donation while singing religious praise songs. “Not everyone can do this but the grace of God made this young person do that,” one elderly mother remarked. – Nampa

Similar News

 

Tip that tap for your health

4 days ago - 02 April 2020 | Social Issues

RMB Namibia through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust donated N$500 000 to assist a Covid-19 emergency response programme directly targeting Windhoek’s informal settlements.RMB Namibia’s chief...

Food for CBD car guards

1 week ago - 30 March 2020 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group donated food hampers to a group of homeless car guards working in the surrounding areas of the group’s head office last Friday.The...

SPCA continues taking care of four-legged friends

2 weeks ago - 17 March 2020 | Social Issues

The SPCA in Windhoek has reacted to the presence of COVID-19 in the area, saying that as an organisation they are accustomed to working to...

Hope defies all odds

1 month - 17 February 2020 | Social Issues

Julienne van Rooyen - Windhoek Express (WE) recently met up with four extraordinary ladies. WE undertook a road trip with them to visit some of...

Love for sale

1 month - 13 February 2020 | Social Issues

Economic challenges have driven some Namibian women into entering marriages of convenience with foreign nationals for as little as N$500 per month, deputy minister of...

NCS and UNODC clean up

2 months ago - 05 February 2020 | Social Issues

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) launched a soap and detergent manufacturing project for...

CoTA sings for CAN

2 months ago - 04 February 2020 | Social Issues

The College of the Arts (CoTA) hosts the Christmas Memories Concert in support of the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) every year. Last year’s event...

Pupkewitz Hino supports SPCA

2 months ago - 28 January 2020 | Social Issues

Pupkewitz Motors believes in giving back to their community and country, and thanks to their loyal customers and hardworking staff, they are able to do.According...

Change begins at home

3 months ago - 09 December 2019 | Social Issues

Employees of the Capricorn Group took Windhoek by storm on Friday with their Christmas on the Streets Initiative, which aims to help the homeless community...

Maltas volunteer in Havana

5 months ago - 24 October 2019 | Social Issues

Since the inception of Maltas Club Namibia, volunteerism has always been at the forefront with students engaging with various outreach programmes on an annual basis.Two...

Latest News

Alibaba’s Jack Ma seeks Africa’s...

7th of April 10:50 | Business

The Jack Ma Foundation officially launched the second edition of the “Africa’s Business Heroes” (ABH) competition, with applications now open to African entrepreneurs from every...

Micro lender gets on board

7th of April 10:33 | Banking

Letshego Namibia announced that is offering customers the opportunity to apply for relief by way of a 3-month payment holiday, effective 1 April 2020.Customers can...

Kos in 'n japtrap

7th of April 10:21 | Art and Entertainment

Dié is ’n resep wat uitgekrap word as jy die dag effens lui is vir kosmaak. Bedank foodloversrecipes.com vir dié een. Dit verg baie min...

Business unusual

7th of April 10:06 | Opinion

Windhoek • Nuno PereiraDid you wake up determined that “today is the day” you will complete that one thing you have been postponing for some...

Social distancing not an option...

7th of April 09:45 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] home and washing your hands frequently is a privilege many Namibians confined to informal settlements cannot afford amidst lack of indoor plumbing,...

NAMFISA watching medical funds

17 minutes ago | Health

Medical aid funds may not restrict members' use of benefits in relation with the diagnosing and treating of Covid-19, manager of corporate communications at the...

Soul food

17 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Thomas has been in the food industry for almost 20 years. While he was born in France and although he has been...

SA to make own ventilators

17 hours ago | Health

Denel’s ventilator production project, which is to produce ventilators to help the South Africa’s health services cope with the expected flood of Covid-19 patients, is...

Education: Distance learning on the...

17 hours ago | Education

Learners will not attend school physically when schools reopen for the second term on 20 April, but will receive educational materials at home as part...

Load More