A new entrepreneurial beginning

NWR’S voluntary separation package and savings helped Rosalia Kudumo in her entrepreneurial journey. Photo contributed

Following Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) embarking on cost-cutting measures over the last 18 months, a former employee is using her voluntary separation package to start her own business.

Rosalia Kudumo, who started as an intern at NWR and was permanently employed as a financial assistant in 2014, took up the offer at the end of last year to voluntarily separate from the company after seeing the possibility of finally realising her entrepreneurial journey.

“I have always been inspired to be an entrepreneur,” Kudumo says. “Capital, experience and other requirements were always the missing pieces to pursuing my dreams. After seven years of work experience, I am more prepared. I did this by saving money and doing research on the business I was to embark on. Towards the end of 2020, somewhere around September, we were informed that the company was offering us the opportunity to separate from it voluntarily. I saw this as an opportunity to help me, as I could use my pension fund, savings, and voluntary separation package to finance my business. It came at the perfect time.”

Kudumo says her upbringing contributed to her taking a leap of faith. Originally from the Onengali village and the firstborn in her family, she has always been the first to do everything. Her parents, who are business-oriented, made an example of her to her siblings. After school, she went straight to her parent's shop to work until late, and this is where her entrepreneurial journey began.

Her practical knowledge was further aided when she came to Windhoek in 2008 to study towards a Bachelor of Finance and Accounting Degree at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), the former Polytechnic of Namibia.



Benefits

“In my view, some of the benefits of taking the voluntary separation package are that it helped me with my immediate financial needs. Equally, it allowed me enough time to do the actual work that I always wanted to do. Moreover, I was able to offer jobs to some unemployed youths,” Kudumo says, who now employees four permanent staff members along with two casual workers at her business, which she took over from her parents.

When it comes to those that want to undertake the voluntary separation package, Kudumo advises that “it's a personal decision; everyone has their plans in life and depending on what your dreams are. There are many business opportunities, and I believe that when you are determined to achieve what you want to achieve, and you are ready, this is the perfect opportunity to take a chance as you have that little push to propel you financially to pursue your dreams.”

From NWR’s side, managing director Dr Matthias Ngwangwama said that it is fulfilling to hear about these positive stories. “What may have been seen as something negative has turned out very positive for Mrs Kudumo. What is even more pleasing is that a former NWR employee has been able to offer employment to formerly unemployed youth using her voluntary separation package. I am very proud of her journey and wish her all the best for the future.

Of NWR's staff complement of 844 in the FY 2019/2020, a total of 130 employees took the offer to voluntarily separate from the organisation by 31 December 2020.

