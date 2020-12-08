A round for the motor vehicle industry

Bank Windhoek’s head of specialist finance Saara Shivute (left) and Jacquiline Pack (far right), congratulate winners of the New Vehicle Salesperson of the Year category, Ricardo Schneiders, Jaco Nell and Stefan Botes. Photos contributed Pictured here are Bank Windhoek’s Saara Shivute (left) and Jacquiline Pack (far right), with winners of the Used Vehicles Salesperson of the Year category, Gundhoff de Klerk, Elrick de Wee, Jaco Rossouw, Marius Coetzee and Edward van Wyk.

Dealerships and salespeople in the motor vehicle industry were awarded at Bank Windhoek’s annual Selekt Sales Awards ceremony hosted in Windhoek recently.

The awards recognised dealerships and salespersons in the automotive industry for their commitment, loyalty, and support to the bank and its customers during the previous financial year.



Top performers

Pupkewitz Toyota scooped the top award in the New Vehicles Franchise Category, followed by Indongo Toyota and Novel Motor Company.

The Used Vehicles Dealership category saw Pupkewitz Auto receive top honours, followed by Novel Motor Company and Autohaus Windhoek.

Spes Bona Motor Company won the Non-Franchise Dealers category, while Avis Car Sales jointly shared the second spot with Autoworld Trade Centre, and Dub Motors and Newark Investments similarly shared the second spot.

Gobabis Toyota won the Deals Referred category, followed by Mariental Toyota.

Stefan Botes from Gobabis Toyota and Jaco Nell from Pupkewitz Toyota were jointly awarded top performers in the New Vehicle Salesperson of the Year category, while Ricardo Schneiders from Novel Motor Company was third.

Dub Motors’ Jaco Rossouw, Elrick de Wee, and Gundhoff de Klerk, both from Novel Motor Company, were the ultimate winners in the Used Vehicles Salesperson of the Year category. Autohaus Windhoek’s Edward van Wyk and Windhoek Carzone Auto Sales’ Marius Coetzee won the second and third prizes.

The top finance and insurance managers are Helen van Wyk (Novel Motor Company), Rezelle Swiegelaar (Pupkewitz Auto), Shahida du Plessis and Jason Engelbrecht (Associated Motor Holdings), Sofia van Wyk (Pupkewitz GWM and Nissan), Bernice Bessinger (Autohaus Windhoek) and Patricia Eyre (freelancer).



Survival

According to the bank’s executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack who spoke on behalf of the bank’s executive officer of retail banking services, James Chapman, being adaptable and resilient are character traits that come to the fore purely because of the need to try new and different ways to survive.

Pack added that the motor vehicle industry was one of the biggest affected sectors during the Covid-19 lockdown, and change was necessary. “Changes to the Credit Agreement Act meant that we could offer customers a longer repayment period, an arrangement that reduces their monthly instalment on vehicles. Being a 100 percent owned Namibian bank, we were first to implement the Act and pass on those benefits to your customers. Being first to market with our deals meant that you could move vehicles faster, and the recovery in your businesses got a head start. The Act, coupled with the low current interest rates, stimulated demand for vehicle purchasing.”

Pack concluded by reminding the motor vehicle industry of its long-term relationship with the bank. “Let us journey together in giving our customers the very best vehicles they can afford at the best payment terms that we can offer.”

