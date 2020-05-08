A stove for Namibians by Namibians
08 May 2020 | Business
With the aim to create a positive social impact, not only for the Namibian community but also on the environment, the Rocket Stove was reborn.
The stove, made by ESB Namibia, is efficient, user friendly and made out of mild steel. “It is an old, tried and tested international design that we have revived and adapted to Namibian conditions,” says Nadja Geiger of ESB Namibia.
For the team it was important to create something locally that works for the Namibian people. “It burns with very little wood, mostly sticks and twigs and so helps fight deforestation.” She explains that many trees get killed for the need of firewood, especially in winter. There are also a few towns that do not have any access to natural fire wood, like around the coast.
“The rate of accidents of open fires remains high and many homes don’t have access to electricity. All these factors motivated us to locally produce the Rocket Stove,” Nadja says. Not only can you use this stove to cook big family meals, but it can also be used for heat creation and safe to use indoors.
With a small door on the bottom, the ashes can be cleaned out easily. “This product was mainly designed for those living in rural areas, where electricity and gas are not easily accessible. But this will also be great for camp lovers,” she says.
The 7kg stove that stands 60cm tall is available at N$699. Distributors are welcome to contact ESB Namibia at [email protected] in an effort to reach the public in the north and the south. For orders, contact 081 341 4401.