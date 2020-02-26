A taste of Namibiana
With family from Europe visiting us at the moment, they wanted to experience true Namibian hospitality, so what better way than at Joe’s Beerhouse?
Now, I have to admit that Joe’s is not usually a place we frequent, simply because it is very touristy, usually very busy and like all other restaurants, on the pricey side.
Still, for visitors to Namibia Joe’s is a bucket list item.
And our visitors were so excited about the prospect that they already booked a table online from Germany a few weeks before their arrival.
Since our last visit to Joe’s in December (also with visiting family), the menu has undergone a bit of a facelift, with a couple of additions and minor alterations. The ever-popular items remain, though.
Since we were a large party, including a number of kids, we arrived early. We were glad to see there were some koi in the fish pond again – something that was missing on our last visit.
Feeding frenzy
From experience we know Joe's portions are big, so we all skipped starters (and besides, we knew we would end the meal with a refreshing Don Pedro!) Thanks to a small menu for the kids, they were quickly sorted while our friendly waitron took the rest of the table’s orders.
On recommendation from her son who had visited Joe's in the past, our guest chose the Namib Bush Fire. So, for those who haven't experienced this first hand, it is really quite a treat: Springbok, kudu and oryx loin cuts served with a red wine sauce, straw potatoes, fresh veggies and to add the "fire", a tot of Cactusblitz that is set alight. Once the fire is out and after it has cooled down, this tot is a great way to end your meal.
I was very tempted by the Spinach and Coconut Deal on the vegetarian menu, but in the long run my meat teeth won, and I opted for the creamy game meat strips with celery julienne and cranberries in juniper and port wine sauce, served with tagliatelle and a side salad. The meat was extremely tender, with the cranberries providing just the right "pop".
As for my table mates, everyone left with a full tummy and a happy smile.
It may not be a restaurant to eat out often, but when you do it certainly is worth the while.