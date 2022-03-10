A tribute to Chris Lewis

Chris Lewis and colleagues in front of first D10. Photo contributed

“We will move mountains for you” the Lewcor website states, and if this slogan were a person, it would have been Chris Lewis.

Lewis, one of the country’s most well-known and inspiring businessmen, lost his life in a car accident on 3 March 2022.

He was a devoted father and husband, as well as a successful businessman.

Lewis established Okahandja-based business Lewcor in 1988 while working for Malaysia's Overseas Petroleum and Investment Company (OPIC).

His wife, Monika, says of her husband: “He always had time for work and time for family. Despite our anguish at this tragedy, we will never forget our husband, father, grandfather, and friend’s legacy.”

Even though his two sons and Lewcor directors, Helmuth and Thiaan Lewis, had been fully operating and managing Lewcor Holding (Pty) Ltd for the last few years, Chris worked until his passing.

Lewis, who died at the age of 71, had dedicated his life to Namibians, his company, and his family. This is demonstrated by the public’s reaction to the news of his death. Messages from friends, family, and fellow businessmen, local and international, have flooded the family and the Lewcor group, emphasizing how much he will be missed.

He had always said that Lewcor would remain entirely owned and operated by Namibians, and this will continue now that the two brothers have taken over as directors. The Lewcor Group is a 100% Namibian enterprise that employs close to 1 200 Namibians at the time of Lewis’ passing.

His business adventure started with a single piece of earthmoving equipment used to complete a Telecom trenching to dig for fibre optic cable lines from Ruacana to Okahandja. Today, the Lewcor group owns over 540 pieces of earthmoving equipment.

On 2 October 2020, the Lewcor Group announced the finalization of the Elizabeth Bay Mine sale. This announcement saw Elizabeth Bay and its associated marine assets fall under the ownership of Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining (Pty) Ltd. SDM was established by Lewcor Holdings (Pty) Ltd, a 5% share was allocated towards an employee trust. This was the first time the mine changed hands in a century.

Lewis was in good health at the time of his death, despite having been battling malignant melanoma. The accident that claimed his life, as well as that of 21-year-old Beno Snewe, occurred on the Okahandja-Ovitoto main road.

On his last day, he was still working, giving back to the community, the country, and inspiring others. He will be greatly missed.

Lewis’ funeral takes place on Friday 11 March 2022, at the NG Church in Okahandja at 11:00.