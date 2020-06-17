A warm cup of chai

17 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]
With coffee shops and restaurants opening up for sitdowns again, I couldn’t wait to get comfortable
on those well-known red couches at my closest Wimpy.
During a quick run to the shops, I pop in for my new favourite drink, a Chai Tea Latte. The waitress at
the Wimpy in the Grove Mall smiles when she shows me to a table – file, pen and hand santiser at
the ready. I fill in my details and sanitise my hands – the new normal everywhere – before she hands
me a menu she wipes down before me.
I place my order and minutes later I wrap my hands around the warm cup. I spare no time before
dipping the spoon to enjoy the cream on top. Although I can’t take too much time since I have to
rush to the next meeting, the tea quickly warms me and I feel better in the cold weather.
I will admit, I did miss the dash of cinnamon on top of the cream, but the fact that the tea is hot
makes up for it.
So, whether you are coffee drinker, tea drinker or like something sweeter like a milkshake, Wimpy is
the place to go. And if the hunger pangs call, there’s a huge variety to choose from – from breakfast
served all day to mouth-watering burgers the rest of the day.
What are you waiting for? Head over to Wimpy today!

Similar News

 

The blessings of Namibia

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] months after the song “The Blessing” was released by Elevation Worship, Namibian artistscame together to record the song themselves.According to producer Ponti...

Laat die potte prut

21 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] hierdie tyd van “nuwe normaal” is uitdagings ’n goeie manier om jouself besig te hou – en dit ispresies wat Rolf Hansen...

Wanneer plaaslik inspireer

5 days ago - 12 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] eers wanneer jy gedwing word om opnuut te dink oor alles, veral in ’n besigheidsin, dat jy besefdie antwoord is reg voor...

Aid for local artists

6 days ago - 11 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • Justicia Shipena The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) in the directorate of arts in the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture launched...

Namibia’s youngest journalist becomes presenter

1 week ago - 10 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The Good News Editorial Office is a unique initiative launched by Young Journalists of Football for Friendship.This platform gives boys and girls from around the...

Triennial rescheduled to these dates

1 week ago - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

In light of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Bank Windhoek and the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN), decided to reschedule the Triennial dates....

Sean K part of African song

2 weeks ago - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian artist Sean K is one of 11 African artists who just released a new song, thanking health workers for their commitment and dedication during...

Vir ’n aandjie af

2 weeks ago - 03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] kry nou die dag ’n boodskap dat ek vir ’n kompetisie moet inskryf, want ek is gelukkig as dit bysulke dinge kom.Daar...

Happy in front of the computer

2 weeks ago - 01 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] a love for high tech things like website development and code, and adding some photography to that list, it’s easy to balance...

‘Onplaat’ vir Andries Bezuidenhout

2 weeks ago - 01 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Afrikaanse sanger Andries Bezuidenhout het pas sy derde solo album – Onplaats – op die wêreldwye web vrygestel. Dit bevat 12 oorspronklike komposisies, waarvan die...

Latest News

Yoga for hope, yoga from...

6 minutes ago | Health

Windhoek • Dr Nikhila Hiremath The rapid changes in today’s world has opened our eyes to the importance of managing positive physical and mental health.With...

Reassessing your business to provide...

41 minutes ago | Business

Windhoek • Ilke PlattMany post Covid-19 chats have been facilitated via social media platforms from entrepreneurs. Indeed, the impact has been felt but how have...

Staging your home to sell

2 hours ago | Life Style

Given the current unique circumstances, it is understandable that activity within the housing market will be slow at best.Yet, the need to buy real estate...

Student loans: The stats

2 hours ago | Education

The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) awarded study loans to 15 654 undergraduate and postgraduate students studying at institutions of higher education locally and...

The blessings of Namibia

2 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] months after the song “The Blessing” was released by Elevation Worship, Namibian artistscame together to record the song themselves.According to producer Ponti...

Havana Soup Kitchen assists vulnerable

18 hours ago | Society

The Havana Soup Kitchen in Katutura was able to provide 60 elderly people with food and hygiene items thanks to support of the German Pallium...

HOGs seek help for Jennine

18 hours ago | Accidents

The Harley Owners Group (HOG) Namibia and Harley-Davidson Windhoek have started a fundraising campaign for motorcyclist Jennine van Jaarsveld, who was seriously injured in an...

Day of the African Child...

18 hours ago | Society

The Namibian government through the ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare and in partnership with UNICEF, joined the African Union today to...

Make your small business Covid...

19 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Loide DavidThe International Monetary Fund’s latest Global Financial Stability Report indicates that financial systems have already felt a dramatic impact due to the...

Load More