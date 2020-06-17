A warm cup of chai
With coffee shops and restaurants opening up for sitdowns again, I couldn’t wait to get comfortable
on those well-known red couches at my closest Wimpy.
During a quick run to the shops, I pop in for my new favourite drink, a Chai Tea Latte. The waitress at
the Wimpy in the Grove Mall smiles when she shows me to a table – file, pen and hand santiser at
the ready. I fill in my details and sanitise my hands – the new normal everywhere – before she hands
me a menu she wipes down before me.
I place my order and minutes later I wrap my hands around the warm cup. I spare no time before
dipping the spoon to enjoy the cream on top. Although I can’t take too much time since I have to
rush to the next meeting, the tea quickly warms me and I feel better in the cold weather.
I will admit, I did miss the dash of cinnamon on top of the cream, but the fact that the tea is hot
makes up for it.
So, whether you are coffee drinker, tea drinker or like something sweeter like a milkshake, Wimpy is
the place to go. And if the hunger pangs call, there’s a huge variety to choose from – from breakfast
served all day to mouth-watering burgers the rest of the day.
What are you waiting for? Head over to Wimpy today!