A warm cup of chai

Windhoek • [email protected] With coffee shops and restaurants opening up for sitdowns again, I couldn’t wait to get comfortableon those well-known red couches at my closest Wimpy.During a quick run to the shops, I pop in for my new favourite drink, a Chai Tea Latte. The waitress atthe Wimpy in the Grove Mall smiles when she shows me to a table – file, pen and hand santiser atthe ready. I fill in my details and sanitise my hands – the new normal everywhere – before she handsme a menu she wipes down before me.I place my order and minutes later I wrap my hands around the warm cup. I spare no time beforedipping the spoon to enjoy the cream on top. Although I can’t take too much time since I have torush to the next meeting, the tea quickly warms me and I feel better in the cold weather.I will admit, I did miss the dash of cinnamon on top of the cream, but the fact that the tea is hotmakes up for it.So, whether you are coffee drinker, tea drinker or like something sweeter like a milkshake, Wimpy isthe place to go. And if the hunger pangs call, there’s a huge variety to choose from – from breakfastserved all day to mouth-watering burgers the rest of the day.What are you waiting for? Head over to Wimpy today!