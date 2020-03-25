A win-win for N?a Jaqna
25 March 2020 | Environment
They recently increased their game guard numbers to better monitor and reduce wildlife crime in the area. The delicate balance between wildlife management, licensed hunting and the community is disturbed greatly by poaching. Therefore the game guards will fulfil an essential task, not only safeguarding the wildlife, but also by doing so, support the local conservancy and the inhabitants.
Poaching has become an ever-increasing problem and the new game guards will increase vigilance and monitoring in the conservancy.