A1 still up in the air

08 February 2022 | Infrastructure

The highway between Windhoek and Okahandja has significantly reduced the risk of traffic accidents, but the completion of Okahandja - Otjiwarongo - Swakopmund connection is still not complete. This section is the A1 trunk road, which until three years ago was known as the B1 and has retained that name from Okahandja towards the north. Pictured here is the bridge that will ultimately lead to Gross Barmen over the new Windhoek-Okahandja connection. It looks south towards Windhoek and in the background the new Osona housing development can be seen, almost 5 kilometres from this bridge. Photo Frank Steffen

