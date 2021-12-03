Abuse of power tops investigations at ACC
03 December 2021 | Crime
Of the 580 corruption cases earmarked for investigation between 2016/2017 and 2020/2021 financial years, 106 cases were that of abuse of power.
As per the record at the ACC, cases of abuse of power earmarked for investigation in the 2020/2021 financial year stood at 20 percent, with 25 percent recorded for the 2019/2020 financial year. In addition, 17 percent were recorded in 2018/2019, with 26 percent in 2017/2018 financial year. Further, 10 percent of cases earmarked for investigation during the 2016/2017 financial year were that of abuse of power.
Abuse of power involves a public official using his or her vested authority to benefit themselves or another person improperly. The Anti-Corruption Act, 2003 (Act No. 8 of 2003), Chapter 4, Section 43 (1) refers to the abuse of power as “corruptly using office or position for gratification”.
The Act further states that “A public officer commits an offence who, directly or indirectly corruptly uses his or her office or position in a public body to obtain any gratification whether for the benefit of himself or herself or any other person”.
Abuse of power as a form of corruption manifests in many ways. These include an official corruptly misusing position in awarding tenders/contracts for their own interest, and manipulation of financial systems and other procedures for their own benefit just to mention a few.
Knock-on effect
Josefina Nghituwamata, ACC Chief Public Relations Officer, said that extensive probe into cases revealed that the prevalent trend of abuse of power potentially translates to other forms of corruption, among others, insider trading, bribery, fraud, conflict of interest, and nepotism/favouritism.
“The abuse of power was rampant in both public and private sectors as well as other spheres of society, particularly in the corruption-prone areas of human resources, finance, law enforcement, and procurement,” she said.
Like any other corrupt practice, abuse of power may result in losses of revenue, high unemployment rate, and it can tarnish the country’s image while at the same time leads to social inequality, Nghituwamata added.
Notwithstanding the negative impacts corruption has on both the economy and the society at large, corruption conviction has dire consequences on those found guilty and their families. Consequently, the person convicted of an offense is liable to a fine not exceeding N$500 000 or imprisonment of not more than 25 years or both.
“Once convicted, a criminal record is also inevitable, which has major implications on future prospects due to reputation damage and long processes of demonstrated reform and rehabilitation,” Nghituwamata said.
She urged those in trusted positions and individuals to perform their duties ethically and uphold integrity at all times. “In your duties act in the public interest and don’t ruin your future, so make a choice not to be corrupt.”
She said. She further encourages every individual to be part of the fight and report suspected acts of corruption to the Commission. To report corruption, visit any of our offices in Windhoek, Otjiwarongo, Oshakati, and Swakopmund or call 0800 222 888 or send an email at [email protected]