Accident victims' house modification programme impacted by pandemic

13 October 2020 | Infrastructure

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund may not be able to reach its 2020 target for modifying the houses of seriously injured accident victims as the programme has been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The modifications mainly focus on enabling victims to be self-reliant and include railings along the walls of their homes and other adjustments such as support rails in bathrooms.
MVA Fund chief executive Rosalia Martins-Hausiku said the fund might not realise its target of modifying 20 houses this financial year, which ends on 31 March 2021. Since January 2020, the fund has spent N$123 432 on minor alterations for two houses – one at Katima Mulilo where modifications were completed in March and one at Walvis Bay where work was completed in April.
“With the precautionary measures put in place to contain the spread of Covid-19, the fund adjusted its operations to minimise infections. Thus, home visits are suspended and this has impacted the needs assessments of the house modification programme, which includes complex and minor modifications to existing structures for the fund’s seriously injured claimants. Where necessary, the fund also makes provision for the erection of new structures in line with a client’s needs,” Martins-Hausiku said.
She said the decision to halt home visits in order to halt the spread of Covid-19 was especially important as the seriously injured accident victims fall within the highly vulnerable category due to their weakened immune systems.
Moreover, in this time the availability of building materials was also limited in the regions where houses need to be modified.
However, the MVA is keeping in touch with its seriously injured patients through regular telephone calls.
Martins-Hausiku said the fund’s activism in promoting road safety was also affected by the outbreak and road safety campaigns were adjusted. “To mention a few, activities such as work place road safety, roadblock interventions and activations, road safety training, public events and face-to-face meetings were halted.”
She added that with technology replacing traditional face-to-face road safety activism, the fund has embraced the usage of social media to advocate for road safety and to further use other online platforms to engage in road safety related activities through topical discussions. – Nampa

