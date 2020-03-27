Accidents ahead of lockdown

27 March 2020 | Accidents

“As many are rushing to their respective regions pending the lockdown of the Khomas and Erongo regions tonight, we urge drivers to adhere to the roads rules and regulations. Avoid driving at night, be patient and always consider blind spots when overtaking.”
This is the message of Deputy Commissioner Kaunapawa Shikwambi ahead of tonight’s lockdown and following two accidents that were reported between Thursday and Friday morning on the Okahandja/Otjiwarongo road, causing the loss of many lives.
She said the first accident happened at around 23:00 on Thursday (26 March 2020), 35km from Okahandja. “It is alleged that driver of Toyota pick-up heading in a northerly direction overtook a truck and collided head-on with an oncoming combi which was heading south.”
She said that four people died on the spot in the Toyota pick-up and one upon arrival at the Okahandja hospital. “The driver of the combi was alone and died on the spot, too.”
She said that the next of kin had been informed.
The second accident occurred at around 01:50 around 40 km from Okahandja with two vehicles colliding head-on. “The occupants in the pick-up were a family of which the father and son died on the spot and the three-month old baby passed away at Okahandja hospital. The mother survived,” Shikwambi said.
Their next of kin have also been informed.
The driver of the truck and his co-driver sustained slight injuries.

