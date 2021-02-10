Activists win against Goliath mining companies

10 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected]

Otjohorongo community activists and a Namibian farmer have chalked up a hard-fought victory against mining companies in the Erongo region after authorities shut down several granite and marble mining operations that had caused irreversible damage to priceless pre-historic rock art sites.
In the wake of an investigation launched into complaints by the activists and farmer more than a year ago, authorities in November last year agreed to withdraw relevant mining permits and licenses from several large scale mining sites at Otjohorongo granite hills and Farm Gross Okandjou.
A letter to the community this month confirmed that in November last year, following the findings of the investigations, “it was resolved that all environmental clearance certificates (ECCs) and mining licenses in these areas will be withdrawn”.
The decision was based partly on the discovery that not one of the companies had been issued a valid ECC, as the environmental impact assessments on which the permits were issued lacked the legally required heritage component as required by the Environmental Management Act and the National Heritage Act.
“Heritage resources were not identified, recorded, reported interpreted and their significance was not appropriately estimated,” the team found.
The letter invites community members to attend a stakeholder meeting on Saturday this week with the national heritage council, and the mines and environment ministry representatives at Otjohorongo.
The meeting will discuss the outcome of the joint report for Otjohorongo Hill and Gross Okandjou farm, as well as to map out the future exploration and mining activities and the way forward regarding the protection of the two heritage sites.

Annihilation
Studies found that the two areas contained 30 significant archaeological areas with over 530 rock paintings, many dating back as far as 5 000 to 30 000 years according to archaeologists.
Both sites have been designated as areas of not only national, but regional and global archaeological importance.
Site visits confirmed "cases of disturbances and possible damages to archaeological heritage landscapes. The mining impacts manifested themselves in the form of direct destruction of archaeological resources, disruption of the cultural landscape setting, as well as disturbances and damage to the ecosystem and the geological integrity on both sites."
"The sites are highly vulnerable to further disturbances and / or destruction due to their proximity to mining operations, which would in turn translate to irreversible loss of cultural heritage."
This information is contained in a letter dated earlier this month that invites the Otjohorongo community to a stakeholders meeting this coming weekend.

Shut down
“A total of six proponents were identified to be responsible for the disturbances and destruction of archaeological sites,” the letter stated.
The shutdown of activities involved the withdrawal of two exclusive prospecting licences (EPLs) that had been issued for Gross Okandjou Farm.
At Otjohorongo granite hill, the authorities withdrew two mining licences (MLs) and two mining claim (MCs) were withdrawn.
The mining companies affected include Royal Uniity Mining Investment CC, Adaptabiz Investments CC and Ongeyama Mining CC, according to the letter.

Proclaim
The Otjohorongo community and a farmer first rung the alarm bells over the wholesale destruction of the rock paintings, between November 2019 and January 2020.
The Otjohorongo cultural heritage activists issued an urgent call for help, detailing that “significant heritage bushman paintings are under serious threat due to open mining activities undertaken in the Otjohorongo area, Erongo region, Omatjete area.”
Their public appeal alerted authorities, who launched an investigation into the matter.
Community members applauded the long-awaited move by the authorities to protect the country’s archaeological and cultural assets, and confirmed that all mining activities finally seized in November last year, one year after the community first rung the alarm bells.
A community member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, cautioned however that not all activities have stopped. He said activities were still detected in January at Otjohorongo and that the mining companies claimed they were only hauling away left-over mined materials.
He added that the battle is not over, and that the community will continue to push authorities, particularly the Heritage Council, to declare the areas as official national heritage sites to protect them from any future mining activities.

‘Our ultimate goal’
ANamibian archaeologist, who declined to be named, agreed that the withdrawal of permits is “indeed progress”.
He added however that it is disappointing that the authorities did not take earlier and stricter measures, explaining that the destruction of heritage sites in Namibia is, by law, a criminal office.
“I think that only a criminal prosecution will send the message that these people need to hear.”
He praised the community members who have stood up for the ancient heritage sites, adding that the authorities should publicly thank the community for alerting them to the long-standing problem.

Similar News

 

‘Fracking in the Okavango is insanity!’

5 days ago - 08 February 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank Steffen“It is 2021. A time of climate and biodiversity crises. Fracking in the Okavango is insanity!”This according to the United Nations’ Special...

‘Kavango not ecologically sensitive’ - Sindila Mwiya

2 weeks ago - 29 January 2021 | Environment

Windhoek • Frank SteffenIn what appears to be a typical case of the pot calling the kettle black, the local advisor to the oil exploration...

EU assistance for Nyae Nyae conservancy

3 weeks ago - 20 January 2021 | Environment

Since the launch of the EU Governance support grant in March 2020, the Nyae Nyae conservancy has been hit hard by Covid-19. Despite these challenges,...

Calls to stop illegal sand mining

3 weeks ago - 19 January 2021 | Environment

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has promised to focus on illegal sand mining at Groot Aub, which residents say is partly to blame for flooding...

Cash for fish guards

3 weeks ago - 19 January 2021 | Environment

For the second consecutive year, FNB through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated N$300 000 towards the Gondwana Care Trust/Sikunga Fish Guards’ vital work, which targets...

Natuurbewaring vs klimaatsverandering

2 months ago - 09 December 2020 | Environment

In ’n nuwe navorsingsartikel klap ekoloë en klimaatsveranderingspesialiste hard na huidige natuurbewaringspraktyke wat volgens hulle nie buigsaam en dinamies genoeg is om die impakte van...

Demonstration against oil drilling in Kavango

2 months ago - 07 December 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • Steffi BalzarThe activist group Frack Free Namibia and the Fridays for the Future Windhoek (FFFWhk) forum organised a peaceful protest in Windhoek on...

Snakes: Be aware but don’t kill

2 months ago - 30 November 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibia’s rainy season upon us, there is also an increase in snake activity since they are on the hunt for something to...

Public participation needed

2 months ago - 24 November 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] parties have until 1 December to review two proposed projects on exploration activitiesfor base, rare and precious metals in the Otjozondjupa region.According...

Support for SRT

3 months ago - 03 November 2020 | Environment

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) joined the fight to preserve Namibian rhinos by supporting the Save the Rhino Trust (SRT) Namibia through a donation of...

Latest News

CoW, GRN debt swap deal...

1 day - 12 February 2021 | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW) has offered government a N$350 million debt swap deal.A debt swap is a refinancing deal in which a debtor gets...

Classical music in Masterclass spotlight

1 day - 12 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Namibia Music Ensemble with the support of Bank Windhoek hosts a music development workshop in the capital from Tuesday, 16 to Tuesday, 23 February...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Support local stores to increase...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Business

The economy has been tough on many local businesses and restaurants who are struggling to keep their doors open under ongoing restrictions. In light of...

Overhaul for local airports

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Infrastructure

Namibia Airports Company (NAC) chief executive Bisey |Uirab said the company plans to invest over N$1.3 billion in infrastructure development across all eight airports in...

Energy-efficient lightbulbs for Health

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Social Issues

NamPower handed over 13 100 energy-efficient lightbulbs valued at almost N$300 000 to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) earlier this week.The donation...

Coetzee sets wheels in motion...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Sports

National cycling champion Drikus Coetzee has set his sights on competing at the 2021 International Cycling Union (UCI) World Championships slated for 19 to 26...

Juffrou Vissie groet die skoolgeewêreld

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | People

Me. Elsabe Visser (beter bekend as Juffrou Vissie) het op 31 Desember 2020 ná 42 jaar in die onderwys, afgetree.Nadat sy in 1974 matriek geslaag...

Set up your loved ones...

2 days ago - 11 February 2021 | Opinion

Windhoek • Elzita BeukesValentine's Day is synonymous with the traditional exchange of cards, chocolates, gifts and sharing a candle-lit dinner with loved ones.It not only...

Load More