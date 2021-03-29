Adapting to the post-Covid era

Inspire sessions bring though-leaders together

29 March 2021 | Events

Capricorn Group hosted one of their well-known Inspire sessions with the theme “Adapting to the new post-Covid-19 era” last Friday, giving a platform to three influential Namibians who inspired audiences during the live-streamed event on Facebook and YouTube.
Given regulations, only a small audience was also present at the event, which was aimed at taking the audience on an inspirational journey to consider how to restructure, refocus, and possibly re-invent themselves and their companies’ during a time when the pandemic shook the world, causing disruption and uncertainty in many spheres of life, destabilising careers and companies to a great extent.
The three speakers were Gys Joubert (managing director of Gondwana Collection Namibia), Nangula Shejavali (co-founder and principal development consultant at LEADINGEDGE), and Sam Shivute (Namibian motivational speaker, transformational coach, strategic business and leadership consultant, and executive coach). All three hinted that adaptation necessitates more than just survival, but that it requires us to move beyond our previous beliefs of how things should be and reach for a higher ideal.

Reflection
Gys Joubert, who previously worked in the banking industry and the legal field, explained how he – as a leader in one of the most negatively affected industries, namely the tourism sector – had to reflect and question things to find true purpose.
He brought an interesting take on how businesses should now focus on a higher purpose than controlling this complicated “new normal” with more structures, restrictions, policies, and other control mechanisms.
He suggested that we rid ourselves of a victim mentality, de-structure old ways and focus on the person as a whole being.
“The only thing that can deal with life as it happens on the ground is free people – human beings who are empowered, confident and safe.”

‘Nothing ordinary’
Activist Nangula Shejavali pointed out that there is nothing ordinary about our “new normal”. Passionate about equality for women, she said that although the pandemic impacted everyone, women especially had to deal with the brunt of its impact. “Statistics prove that more women than men work in the frontlines; the education sector suffers increased gender-based violence; and there are more single parents working in the informal sector. The data is troubling; therefore, it is important to create a ‘better normal’ for everyone.”
Shejavali said that a better normal for her means diverse voices, supporting local, and a project called ‘Follow her lead,’ which showcases what brilliant local women can achieve.

Positive attitude
Local motivational speaker Sam Shivute, wowed people with his positive attitude, saying everything starts with a ‘why?’
He, too thinks that we should not just adapt to cope, but survive to win. “Life and business are like a season, and seasons change. You have both darkness and daylight, crises, and prosperity. So, whatever we are experiencing now will not last. This allows us to develop and grow.”
The Inspire event results were evident on social media. Many followers who watched online responded with positive affirmations and thanks, showing their gratitude and validating the event’s impact.
Capricorn Group has been shining the light on various topics, enlightening viewers and audiences to think differently about their present and future.
According to Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs Marlize Horn, “Here at Capricorn Group, we know that positive change happens when the correct elements are brought together to create a positive connection. That is why we are connecting you with the right movers and shakers, who can shed more light on various topics to help you connect with your positive change.”
The group looks forward to bringing more exciting and helpful ‘Inspire’ events that will add value to everyone’s lives.

