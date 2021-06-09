Admit guilt or hit the road

09 June 2021 | Local News

Employees of the Gobabis Municipality were given the opportunity to come clean if they are
involved in any suspected cases of corruption by resigning with immediate effect.
In a statement by the voters and residents of greater Gobabis, represented by the Coalition, any
employee that is involved in these cases, but chooses to stay in office and is then found guilty
through further detailed investigations, will face the consequences. “We will ensure that fairness but
also righteousness will prevail. We as the Coalition are appalled by all the suspected corruption and
maladministration of our beautiful town Gobabis,” the statement read.
The Coalition is expecting clear answers already posed to the previous municipal council, some
dating back to 2018. They want answers as to why nothing was done to stop the monthly losses
incurred on the sale of electricity and why the Office of the Governor choose not to act and also to
officially acknowledge the request from the current council to assist on ministerial and national level
with the electricity cut off threats from Nampower.
The Coalition also wants the deputy mayor to explain why there are current media reports of
investigations by the ACC, into maladministration of public funds during his tenure at the National
Youth Council when he was acting chair person.
“The time has come for the voters and residents of Gobabis to stand up and rid the leadership
structures of those that choose to ignore definite warning signs of financial losses and those with
self-enriching and criminal behaviour.”

Similar News

 

Clear the SPCA shelter

9th of June 12:17 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] you were thinking of adding a four-legged friend to your family, the SPCA in Windhoek has anadoption event taking place later this...

CoW does a bit of gardening

1 day - 07 June 2021 | Local News

With the rainy season over, the City of Windhoek’s (CoW) parks division is hard at work cleaning the sidewalks, traffic islands, and traffic circles of...

Namibian vaccine fear rife

6 days ago - 02 June 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] majority of Namibians believe prayer trumps the effectiveness of vaccines, a new survey has found. According to the latest Afrobarometer results for...

Who can you call?

6 days ago - 02 June 2021 | Local News

A counselling hotline has been launched to help girls and women who are in distress and who need someone to talk to.In a media statement...

Reho beroepsopleidingsentrum oop

1 week ago - 31 May 2021 | Local News

Rehoboth • [email protected] eerste termyn van die nuwe beroepsopleidingsentrum op Rehoboth het pas tot ’n einde gekomen aansoeke vir die nuwe inname is tans oop.Die...

Anti-homosexual march highlights confusion on LGBTQ laws

1 week ago - 31 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] rampant misunderstanding that homosexuality is illegal in Namibia was highlighted at a prayer march against homosexuality in Windhoek on Sunday.The peaceful Christian...

Young Shetukana takes the reigns

1 week ago - 30 May 2021 | Local News

Shetukana Lesley of Dawid Bezuidenhout High School was elected as the junior mayor of the City of Windhoek during the elections held on Friday. He...

Transform your winter body now

1 week ago - 27 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] say summer bodies are made in the winter. But, if you’re ready to transform your body now,then don’t miss this exciting competition.BodyTech...

Het jy ’n wen-worsresep?

2 weeks ago - 26 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] jy ernstig is om in te skryf vir vanjaar se Checkers Boereworskompetisie, sal jy moet wikkel omdatdie sluitingsdatum om die draai is.Checkers,...

Together at last: Paula and Maya are home

2 weeks ago - 23 May 2021 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] week that started with a formal bid to scrap the obsolete sodomy law and saw the landmark High Court hearing on recognising...

Latest News

Admit guilt or hit the...

9th of June 12:16 | Local News

Employees of the Gobabis Municipality were given the opportunity to come clean if they areinvolved in any suspected cases of corruption by resigning with immediate...

Namibians continue to recycle e-waste

2 hours ago | Technology

Namibia continues to recycle old and obsolete electronics, also known as e-waste. 2020 saw many businesses close down, cease operations and reduce output due to...

Prison sex taboo threatens inmate...

20 hours ago | Health

Windhoek • [email protected] a raft of reliable proof that prisons are HIV hotspots, Namibia’s prison authorities continue to balk against handing out condoms.In an official...

Front-row seats reveal exceptional cosmic...

20 hours ago | Technology

Scientists have gained the best view yet of the brightest explosions in the universe, thanks to the High Energy Stereoscopic System (H.E.S.S.) at the Gamsberg,...

Wearing your health on your...

20 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Kehad SnydewelIn previous articles the topic of e-health has come up and specifically how it can help us in our present challenging conditions.With...

Check out the chicken!

21 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiPoultry farming is a fast-growing emerging farming enterprise across all regions of Namibia. Chickens are kept for the production of meat and...

Bank Windhoek makes Nasdaq debut

21 hours ago | Banking

The National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (Nasdaq) Sustainable Bond Network in New York welcomed Bank Windhoek as its newest member on Monday.Nasdaq shared...

Tutorial: You and the GIPF

21 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Amos KambondeThe Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) is a defined pension fund that provides guaranteed pension benefits to its members. This means that...

Windhoek reconnects to Frankfurt

23 hours ago | Transport

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) announced that Lufthansa resumed its flights between Windhoek and Frankfurt (Germany), taking over from its subsidiary Eurowings.Following the liquidation of...

Load More