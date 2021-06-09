Admit guilt or hit the road

Employees of the Gobabis Municipality were given the opportunity to come clean if they are

involved in any suspected cases of corruption by resigning with immediate effect.

In a statement by the voters and residents of greater Gobabis, represented by the Coalition, any

employee that is involved in these cases, but chooses to stay in office and is then found guilty

through further detailed investigations, will face the consequences. “We will ensure that fairness but

also righteousness will prevail. We as the Coalition are appalled by all the suspected corruption and

maladministration of our beautiful town Gobabis,” the statement read.

The Coalition is expecting clear answers already posed to the previous municipal council, some

dating back to 2018. They want answers as to why nothing was done to stop the monthly losses

incurred on the sale of electricity and why the Office of the Governor choose not to act and also to

officially acknowledge the request from the current council to assist on ministerial and national level

with the electricity cut off threats from Nampower.

The Coalition also wants the deputy mayor to explain why there are current media reports of

investigations by the ACC, into maladministration of public funds during his tenure at the National

Youth Council when he was acting chair person.

“The time has come for the voters and residents of Gobabis to stand up and rid the leadership

structures of those that choose to ignore definite warning signs of financial losses and those with

self-enriching and criminal behaviour.”