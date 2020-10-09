Adopt or help a furry friend now

09 October 2020 | Social Issues

The SPCA in Windhoek continues its good work, with a couple of fun initiatives currently being promoted.
According to national director Hanna Rhodin, during the month of October it is all eyes on dogs with a targeted drive to rehome shelter dogs.
The other initiative is Dixie's Fund – a fund dedicated to extraordinary veterinary and medical care that the animals in the SPCA’s care need.
A year ago, Windhoek Express reported on the establishment of Dixie’s Fund. Back then Hanna said that Dixie’s story is one of cruelty and injustice, but that it became one of perseverance, healing, determination and achievement.
“Dixie arrived at the SPCA late in 2018, with a broken front leg and extensive muscle damage. She was immediately rushed to a vet where it was determined that due to the fracture being left untreated, there was nothing that could be done to save the limb. Thus an amputation was recommended with the cost of the surgery being N$1 500,” Hanna told WE.
Any veterinary expenses beyond the SPCA's normal capacity puts the society in a bind. “Therefore, we took to social media, asking members of the public for help and thanks to their generosity and kindness, over N$7 000 was raised. In actual fact, when another puppy with a broken hind leg arrived a week later, we were able to help him too!” Hanna said.
After surgery, Dixie recovered quickly – the very next day she was racing around the yard at the vet clinic. It also wasn’t long before Dixie found her forever home.
Dixie’s Fund is a restricted account dedicated to the medical treatments and surgeries the animals at the SPCA receive. It has a separate bank account and any funds donated to Dixie's Fund will only be used for veterinary expenses.
To donate to Dixie's Fund, members of the public can do so as a once-off donation or on a monthly basis through their bank, or stop by at the SPCA.
For more information, contact the SPCA in Windhoek at 061 238 654 or [email protected], or visit spcawindhoek.org.na

Similar News

 

HOPE Fund ICU monitors for MoHSS

1 week ago - 28 September 2020 | Social Issues

The First Rand Namibia HOPE Fund handed over 25 ICU patient monitors worth N$2.4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) last...

Inclusivity for all

2 weeks ago - 23 September 2020 | Social Issues

National Disability Day, which is usually commemorated between June and July but was delayed due to Covid-19 this year, was observed in the capital on...

Masking Namibia

3 weeks ago - 17 September 2020 | Social Issues

Local social impact agency, Arba Stature, in partnership with Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) donated 2253 face masks to 25 schools through its #CoverNamibia campaign.Designed to...

Knocking out homelessness

3 weeks ago - 16 September 2020 | Social Issues

Bank Windhoek pledged N$50 000 to MTC’s Knockout Project in a bid to assist in the fight against homelessness in Namibia.Jacquiline Pack said Bank Windhoek...

Drimiopsis demonstration against myriad issues

1 month - 04 September 2020 | Social Issues

A San women and girls group at Drimiopsis under the Women’s Leadership Centre in the Omaheke region, yesterday (3 September) held a peaceful demonstration and...

Police village envisaged

1 month - 20 August 2020 | Social Issues

With many police officers unable to afford decent accommodation in Windhoek, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) is looking at constructing a police village to house...

Windhoek could become next epicentre

2 months ago - 03 August 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • [email protected] advisor on health to the presidency Dr Bernard Haufiku says tackling the rise in coronavirus infections outside of the Erongo region will...

Textiles for fire victims

2 months ago - 30 July 2020 | Social Issues

Hospitality Textile Supplies recently donated 23 boxes of goods valued at almost N$58 000 towards fundraising efforts for victims of the Twaloloka fire on Sunday....

Help where you can

2 months ago - 29 July 2020 | Social Issues

The executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister I-Ben Nashandi has called on individuals and organisations to assist the residents of Twaloloka in...

Warming hearts in Hakahana

2 months ago - 21 July 2020 | Social Issues

With recent cold fronts, the reality of icy temperatures for many communities is devastating due to their lack of necessities to guard them against an...

Latest News

Informal settlements still in crisis...

14 hours ago | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] years after the second national land conference put the spotlight on the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Namibia’s urban informal settlements, experts say...

Dís hoe vinnig brande versprei

15 hours ago | Disasters

Twintig plakkershutte word binne vyf minute vernietig.Dit is hoe vinnig brande in informele nedersettings kan versprei. Hierdie is een van die belangrikste resultate van...

FNB is ‘Best in Namibia’

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Banking

Global Finance voted First National Bank (FNB) is the best bank in the country at the magazine’s 27th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.FNB...

Masks and more for school...

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Education

Telecom Namibia handed over Covid-19 mitigating items worth N$100 000 to the minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka earlier this week.The donation consists...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 08:30 Inspiration Market at the Old Power Station, featuring home-made food and other goodies, as well as loads of entertainment until 15:00 every...

Blue waters beckon

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Sports

The first instalment of the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala for the year takes place at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek this coming weekend,...

Land remains a hot potato

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Government

Windhoek • [email protected] scorecard on how the country has fared in terms of implementing the 40 resolutions taken two years ago at the second national...

Calling all dancers

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Sports

Due to Covid-19, the Namibia Dance Sport Academy is hosting Global Dance Supreme - Namibia Online Qualifier Competition from 1 to 3 November 2020 and...

Take a breather here!

1 day - 08 October 2020 | Tourism

After months of hardships and the most challenging time that the sector has seen to date and in response to the Minister of Industrialization, Trade...

Load More