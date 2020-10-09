Adopt or help a furry friend now
09 October 2020 | Social Issues
According to national director Hanna Rhodin, during the month of October it is all eyes on dogs with a targeted drive to rehome shelter dogs.
The other initiative is Dixie's Fund – a fund dedicated to extraordinary veterinary and medical care that the animals in the SPCA’s care need.
A year ago, Windhoek Express reported on the establishment of Dixie’s Fund. Back then Hanna said that Dixie’s story is one of cruelty and injustice, but that it became one of perseverance, healing, determination and achievement.
“Dixie arrived at the SPCA late in 2018, with a broken front leg and extensive muscle damage. She was immediately rushed to a vet where it was determined that due to the fracture being left untreated, there was nothing that could be done to save the limb. Thus an amputation was recommended with the cost of the surgery being N$1 500,” Hanna told WE.
Any veterinary expenses beyond the SPCA's normal capacity puts the society in a bind. “Therefore, we took to social media, asking members of the public for help and thanks to their generosity and kindness, over N$7 000 was raised. In actual fact, when another puppy with a broken hind leg arrived a week later, we were able to help him too!” Hanna said.
After surgery, Dixie recovered quickly – the very next day she was racing around the yard at the vet clinic. It also wasn’t long before Dixie found her forever home.
Dixie’s Fund is a restricted account dedicated to the medical treatments and surgeries the animals at the SPCA receive. It has a separate bank account and any funds donated to Dixie's Fund will only be used for veterinary expenses.
To donate to Dixie's Fund, members of the public can do so as a once-off donation or on a monthly basis through their bank, or stop by at the SPCA.
For more information, contact the SPCA in Windhoek at 061 238 654 or [email protected], or visit spcawindhoek.org.na