Africa celebrated!

Live online concert on Africa Day

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Botswana right to the living rooms of thousands of people across the continent.

For the event, FNB brings the public a virtually imagined concert that captures the spirit of what it means to be African.

The Africa Day concert – a first of its kind – is a mix of music, song and dance, showcasing performers from diverse backgrounds, collaborating to create Afro-inspired musical magic.

“In the last year our brand pushed boundaries in adding value to customers’ lives in a time of uncertainty, and this was reflected in our efforts to offer relief to individuals and business, coupled with keeping our doors open as an essential service,” says Tracy Eagles, FNB Namibia Chief Marketing Officer. “Our industry-leading digital platform enabled our customers to manage their finances in the comfort of their homes – and on Africa Day we will once again utilize the digital space to we bring our customers and all Africans, a concert like never before.

Eagles added: “Many events have been forced to head online, often at the expense of the experience which makes them so powerful in the first place. However we think the fusion of live performance and online interaction delivers the best of both worlds. We believe the online concert experience will open up a new musical world to all Africans.”

The line-up of artists include Top Cheri and PDK (Namibia), Sands and Velemseni (Eswatini), KhoiSan and the Mophato Dance Theatre (Botswana), Ntate Stunna and Botala ba Linare (Lesotho), and Yaw Tog (Ghana).

Stream the free concert on the FNB Namibia Facebook page, YouTube channel or on One Africa TV on 25 May 2021, starting at 16:00.



