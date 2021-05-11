Africa celebrated!

Live online concert on Africa Day

11 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Botswana right to the living rooms of thousands of people across the continent.
For the event, FNB brings the public a virtually imagined concert that captures the spirit of what it means to be African.
The Africa Day concert – a first of its kind – is a mix of music, song and dance, showcasing performers from diverse backgrounds, collaborating to create Afro-inspired musical magic.
“In the last year our brand pushed boundaries in adding value to customers’ lives in a time of uncertainty, and this was reflected in our efforts to offer relief to individuals and business, coupled with keeping our doors open as an essential service,” says Tracy Eagles, FNB Namibia Chief Marketing Officer. “Our industry-leading digital platform enabled our customers to manage their finances in the comfort of their homes – and on Africa Day we will once again utilize the digital space to we bring our customers and all Africans, a concert like never before.
Eagles added: “Many events have been forced to head online, often at the expense of the experience which makes them so powerful in the first place. However we think the fusion of live performance and online interaction delivers the best of both worlds. We believe the online concert experience will open up a new musical world to all Africans.”
The line-up of artists include Top Cheri and PDK (Namibia), Sands and Velemseni (Eswatini), KhoiSan and the Mophato Dance Theatre (Botswana), Ntate Stunna and Botala ba Linare (Lesotho), and Yaw Tog (Ghana).
Stream the free concert on the FNB Namibia Facebook page, YouTube channel or on One Africa TV on 25 May 2021, starting at 16:00.

Similar News

 

Artists with disabilities to showcase their talent

11th of May 14:30 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase...

Let the hunt begin!

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

It’s official: The long-awaited new EES album Game Changer, which the artist has been working on for over two years, will be released on 17...

Facelift for Klein Windhoek transformer

4 days ago - 07 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The artists Kat and Lens have given the wall of the transformer station in Conrad Rust Street in Klein Windhoek a new coat of paint....

Chill with Windhoek Express

5 days ago - 05 May 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Art brought to life with masterpieces

1 week ago - 29 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

There are many ways of telling stories, one of which is through visual arts. On Thursday last week, the National Art Gallery of Namibia...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 29 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Blossom celebrates Africa

1 week ago - 28 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Namibia’s Blossom (real name Ruusa Munalye) has made it into the Top 20 Africa Music Challenge (AMC)This comes after the AMC team held a virtual...

Indian arts, crafts at Crafts Centre

2 weeks ago - 22 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Incredible India Fair launched at the Omba Gallery at the Namibia Craft Centre in celebration of India's 75th birthday, opened in the capital earlier...

Visual arts on a roll!

2 weeks ago - 21 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Triennial 2020 Awards ceremony and exhibition opening takes place on Thursday (22 April 2021) at 16:00. With 491 submissions received of which...

Chill with Windhoek Express

3 weeks ago - 15 April 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Recurring events• 07:00 Bio-Markt / Green Market at the Stephanus Church (Dr Kenneth Kaunda Street) in Windhoek until 12:00.• 08:30 The weekly Inspire Market features...

Latest News

Africa celebrated!

11th of May 14:36 | Art and Entertainment

FNB Namibia hosts an Africa Day concert on 25 May, celebrating African unity, diversity and talent and that brings artists from Namibia, Ghana, Eswatini, Lesotho...

Artists with disabilities to showcase...

11th of May 14:30 | Art and Entertainment

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) has called on artists with disabilities to showcase...

Vaccination campaign for inmates begins

5 hours ago | Local News

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) on Monday launched its Covid-19 vaccination campaign.Amongst the first people to be vaccinated at the Windhoek Correctional Facility was Commissioner...

Rapid tests at road blocks

5 hours ago | Health

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday officially opened two rapid test stations, which are now available to travellers at the roadblocks from Rehoboth to Windhoek and...

AGOA strategy launched

22 hours ago | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson earlier today joined trade and industrialisation minister Lucia Iipumbu at the launch of Namibia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Utilization...

Support our Paralympians

22 hours ago | Sports

Team Namibia will improve their chances of winning medals at the upcoming 2021 Paralympic Games if the athletes go into camp earlier, Namibia Paralympic Committee...

Honesty the best policy

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Life Style

Effective communication is a fundamental factor within successful relationships. This is especially true for the relationship between the prospective homebuyer and the real estate professional...

Trial over police attack on...

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] trial in which a transgender Namibian is suing a police officer for N$200 000 for alleged assault starts in the Windhoek High...

Police being sued for infant’s...

1 day - 10 May 2021 | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] bereaved family whose one-month-old son allegedly died in the back of a police van last month as a result of reckless and...

Load More