Africa's time to shine

Lize Ehlers.

Yolanda Nel It’s here and it’s big! It’s the Rockstars awards, focusing on the most influential African personalities across the globe.

According to Odile Gertze, one of the organisers of Rock Star Namibia, a platform like this – especially for Africans – is long overdue. “It is time that we are the main attraction and not the opening act,” she said in an interview.

The awards are the first Africa Continental awards ever that recognize the most powerful, highly acclaimed and most influential personalities from the African continent, and personalities from across the rest of the world, with influence on and relevant to audiences on the continent.

The Namibian nominees were announced earlier this month, garnering 21 nominations. Tim Ekandjo is up for three nominations, while Sally Boss Madam, Top Cheri and Odile Gertze have two nominations each. DJ Alba, Gazza, Lize Ehlers, Dilish Matthews, Skrypt, Che Ulenga, Linschen Khachas, PDK and Maria Nepembe have one nomination each.

The other nominations were released on Friday, with Maître Gims from the Democratic Republic of Congo and France, who received the most nominations at 16. Of that, six nominations are for the ‘Blockbuster’ category for videos achieving between 200 million and 450 million views each to date on his official YouTube channel.

Nigerian superstar Wizkid received 15 nominations, including in the big categories of overall global African ‘Rockstar.’

Global voting opened to the public online on Monday at www.TheRockstarAwards.com. ‘The Rockstars’ will be broadcast and streamed live in September, reaching audiences in more than 180 countries.

