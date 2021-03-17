AFRIKA KOMMT! for young, future leaders from Africa

Applications open

18 March 2021 | Youth

AFRIKA KOMMT! is a fellowship programme that connects visionary African professionals and leading German companies, together paving the way for global inclusive business and mutually beneficial cooperation.
The programme is aimed at young, extraordinary African professionals who wish to expand their skills, knowledge and experience and are not afraid to step out of their comfort zone to do so.
During a one-year fellowship, AFRIKA KOMMT! equips young professionals with the skills, exposure and inspiration they need to become the next generation of African leaders.
At the heart of the programme is an eight-month practical training in a leading German enterprise, allowing fellows to gain first-hand practical experience, to be exposed to leadership concepts and management techniques in practice, to become acquainted with working processes and business culture in German companies, to broaden their perspective and stir up their innovation potential, as well as to achieve personal growth and access networks for career acceleration.
Applicants must be citizens of any African country (double nationality no impediment), have a university degree in a relevant subject, two to five years’ work experience, excellent English language skills and must not be older than 35 years at the time of application.
Applications can be submitted until 2 April 2021 via www.afrika-kommt.de where further information is also available.

Similar News

 

Sioka in hot water over jailed children

2 weeks ago - 04 March 2021 | Youth

Windhoek • [email protected] clock is ticking for child welfare minister Doreen Sioka who has less than a month left to present a detailed action plan...

Youth discusses development goals

1 year - 23 September 2019 | Youth

The City of Windhoek’s chambers were packed with young people on Saturday who attended the boys and girls leadership conference.During the engagement, the youth discussed...

Come to think of it

4 years ago - 16 March 2017 | Youth

The Girl Guides Association of Namibia (GGAN) recently held its annual “Thinking Day” at its premises in Klein Windhoek. World Thinking Day is celebrated annually...

Latest News

Post-Independent Namibia fails domestic workers

15 minutes ago | Labour

Windhoek • [email protected] workers remain some of the most exploited and underpaid workers in a post-independent Namibia who are seen as cheap and easily replaceable...

Covid’s costs calculated

2 hours ago | Health

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, government through the education ministry has constructed 121 new ablution units in schools across the country, renovated 97...

Good news! Sanitary pads to...

2 hours ago | Health

Finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi announced that the supply of sanitary pads will be zero value-added tax (VAT) rated to enhance affordability.Shiimi made the announcement in...

European stint to prep Miller...

2 hours ago | Sports

Namibia’s mountain bike champion Alex Miller says competing in Europe for his new team will help him prepare well for the upcoming Olympic Games.The young...

Namibia Fact Check hosts training...

3 hours ago | Education

Namibia Fact Check, with the support of DW Akademie, is hosting a three-day workshop for journalists and bloggers on fact-checking and social media verification.Speaking at...

CoW audit causes concerns

3 hours ago | Local News

Windhoek [email protected] residents are upset by the current audit exercise taking place in the capital, with Covid19protocols – or the lack thereof – causing a...

Super seven for Bank Windhoek

6 hours ago | Banking

Bank Windhoek’s executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, received seven PMR Awards on behalf of the bank earlier this week, saying...

AFRIKA KOMMT! for young, future...

6 hours ago | Youth

AFRIKA KOMMT! is a fellowship programme that connects visionary African professionals and leading German companies, together paving the way for global inclusive business and mutually...

Nuwe Opel Corsa loop nou...

7 hours ago | Motors

Kaapstad • Dirk GallowitzOpel, ’n Duitse vervaardiger van motors met ’n veelgeroemde geskiedenis plaaslik en internasionaal, het ’n klompie jare deel van die reuse General...

Load More