AFRIKA KOMMT! for young, future leaders from Africa

Applications open

AFRIKA KOMMT! is a fellowship programme that connects visionary African professionals and leading German companies, together paving the way for global inclusive business and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The programme is aimed at young, extraordinary African professionals who wish to expand their skills, knowledge and experience and are not afraid to step out of their comfort zone to do so.

During a one-year fellowship, AFRIKA KOMMT! equips young professionals with the skills, exposure and inspiration they need to become the next generation of African leaders.

At the heart of the programme is an eight-month practical training in a leading German enterprise, allowing fellows to gain first-hand practical experience, to be exposed to leadership concepts and management techniques in practice, to become acquainted with working processes and business culture in German companies, to broaden their perspective and stir up their innovation potential, as well as to achieve personal growth and access networks for career acceleration.

Applicants must be citizens of any African country (double nationality no impediment), have a university degree in a relevant subject, two to five years’ work experience, excellent English language skills and must not be older than 35 years at the time of application.

Applications can be submitted until 2 April 2021 via www.afrika-kommt.de where further information is also available.

