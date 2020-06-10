Aggrieved residents unhappy about land project
10 June 2020 | Local News
With many residents pitching up during at the handover ceremony of erven to 30 beneficiaries in Rehoboth, not everyone is happy about the development.
One aggrieved resident wanted to stand closer to listen to the speeches, saying, “They (councillors) are all lying”, but he was stopped by a police officer who stated they were not invited and could only listen from a distance. Some residents feel that the proper channels were not followed and that the handover of these erven hasn’t received ministerial approval, while other beneficiaries of the Rukoro report haven’t received erven yet.
“I was born in this town but my people are not receiving erven. They aren’t even receiving work. Jobs are given to people who don’t come from Rehoboth,” he said, visibly upset. The resident, whose name is not known, added that his application for an erf was lost years ago and nobody has assisted him since in this regard.
However, politician feels great strides have been made.
During her speech, Rehoboth mayor Christina Blaauw said that it is a remarkable day in the history of the town. “This has not been an easy task, but we have achieved a milestone in kick starting the first phase of the long awaited land delivery project.”
The project has seen many delays, including the project being subjected to vandalism and sabotage of processes. “Earth pegs were removed and had to be redone. There were also cases of illegal occupation and land grabbing that we experienced during the planning and developing of this phase. But in the end, we made it,” she said.
According to Blaauw, this occasion is a clear indication that if you stand together and fight for progress amidst trying circumstances and keep moving forward, anything is possible. “I compliment the officials who were assigned with this task to clear the irregularities of double allocation of the historical Rukoro report.”
She added that she is proud of the beneficiaries who have waited and cooperated with council to make this a reality.
The allocation of erven is the first phase of the land delivery project in Block H Extension 1 and 2, comprising 350 residential erven.