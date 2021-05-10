AGOA strategy launched

Tariff-free exports to the US set to increase

10 May 2021 | Business

US Ambassador Lisa Johnson earlier today joined trade and industrialisation minister Lucia Iipumbu at the launch of Namibia’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Utilization Strategy.
The strategy seeks to increase Namibia’s exports under the AGOA program, which allows Namibia to export over 6 400 products tariff-free to the United States. This joint effort to develop the AGOA strategy is part of the United States’ efforts to expand mutually beneficial trade with Namibia.
The AGOA strategy is a collaboration between the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade and other stakeholders, including the Namibian private sector, with support from the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
The strategy provides a prioritized roadmap on how Namibia can increase its exports to the United States under AGOA duty-free market access and recommends steps to address the policy, supply, and market challenges faced by potential Namibian exporters. A body composed of private and public sector representatives will drive the implementation of the AGOA strategy.

Priority sectors
The strategy identifies priority sectors and categorizes them into short-term (e.g., beef and fish, semi-precious stones, grapes, dates, devil’s claw), medium-term (e.g., specialty foods/organic pearl millet products, handicrafts, leather products), and long-term (e.g., indigenous natural products) export potential.
Ambassador Johnson affirmed the United States’ commitment to helping Namibia achieve the economic growth goals espoused in Namibia’s 5th National Development Plan, saying, “Exports, through the AGOA program will provide entrepreneurs with a chance to revive firms which have suffered heavily as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and recession, while also providing much-needed employment to help revitalize the economy.”

