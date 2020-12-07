Agra support for Môreson

Agra’s sponsorship and promotions officer Audrey Mostert handing over the donation to Môreson Special School principal, Anita Kreft. Photo contributed

Agra recently donated N$20 000 to the Môreson Special School for the Cognitively Impaired.

The Môreson Special School for the Cognitively Impaired, which caters for about 170 intellectually disabled learners from all over Namibia, is one of only two government schools in Namibia providing education and training to learners with these types of impairments.

The school is part of the National Institute for Special Education (NISE) Campus in Khomasdal in Windhoek and Agra has proudly supported the school over the past five years.

The school harvests fruit from their garden to make jams and confectionary spreads, which they sell to the public. The animals that are kept on the premises are used for therapy for the children. Farm animals are widely used with great success in the treatment of a number of cognitive based impairments, including psychological trauma, stress and mental disabilities.

Principal Anita Kreft expressed how important these donations are. “The donation will be used to buy seeds, fertilizers, gardening equipment and feed for the livestock.” Furthermore, she said there are many testimonies of how animal therapy has helped the children at Môreson, including a story of a child who they thought was deaf-mute, but who started speaking after a period of with the on-site goats.

