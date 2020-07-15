Agreement signed, sealed and delivered

CoW, Unam and correctional services to work together

15 July 2020 | Government

The City of Windhoek (CoW), the University of Namibia (Unam) and the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) plan on working together more closely, share knowledge and resources, and thus serve the citizens of the capital better in future.
This follows after representatives of the three parties signed a letter of intent in Windhoek yesterday.
At the signing ceremony, Unam’s Rector, Professor Kenneth Matengu, said that half of the world's population is estimated to live in cities and that these urban centres in Africa account for 50% of the country's gross domestic product.
“This proves the importance of the cities in terms of development. At independence, around 72% of the population in Namibia lived in rural areas compared to 53% 25 years later,” he quoted from studies. “This trend is set to increase and these citizens are demanding more and better services.”
He said that in five years, 500 000 people can be expected to live in Windhoek, which requires “scientifically sound planning”.
Thus, with the signing of the agreement, Matengu said that together the parties undertake to work together in a bid to deliver on the city’s needs.
“This partnership has the potential to become an urban development model that could be used in other parts of Namibia and beyond.”
The focus extends from the “Smart City” concept, housing construction and public security to urban agriculture and international relations.
“For this cooperation to bear fruit, we will hire a coordinator who will coordinate with the responsible city representatives to draw up action plans,” Matengu said.
“The Covid-19 pandemic reminded us of how vulnerable we are in isolation and how strong we are together,” NCS director General Raphael Hamunyela said, who described their purpose as follows: “We want to unite our forces, share resources and learn from each other in a bid to improve service provision.”

Agreement signed, sealed and delivered

