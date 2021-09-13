Agri advisory training a hit

13 September 2021 | Agriculture

Farmers in the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions responded positively to Agribank’s practical training and lecture sessions.
As farmers prepare for the upcoming rainy season, Agribank conducted lectures and practical training sessions in the two regions, targeted at farmers of all kind.
According to Agribank’s Technical Advisor for crops and poultry Hanks Saisai, “the lectures and practical training sessions have been targeting remote areas in order for them to have access to critical information such as Livestock Nutritional needs, animal health, farm management planning and record keeping, chicken production, vegetable production and dry land crop production preparations”.
Saisai noted that “these events were held to prepare farmers to be ready for upcoming rainy season and for them to be informed on how to improve productivity and contribute towards sustainable food security and wealth creation among the communities throughout the country”.
Saisai added that topics such as poultry, horticulture and cultivated pasture are more in demand, as participants requested for follow up of intense training in such areas.
Agribank, through its Agri Advisory Services Division, conducts lectures and practical sessions with the objective of educating farmers on various components of farming, as well as advising on possible solutions to challenges being faced by farmers. The sessions also serve as information sharing opportunity for farmers.
The bank recently resumed with its lectures and practical training sessions, following the easing of the Covid-19 regulations on public gatherings. Over 175 farmers participated in the practical sessions and lectures, with women being the highest in attendance.

Similar News

 

Agri assistance for the fairer sex

4 days ago - 09 September 2021 | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million...

Agricultural face-to-face training resumes

1 week ago - 01 September 2021 | Agriculture

Agribank’s Agri-Advisory Services Division (AASD) resumed with face-to-face training and lectures, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, with strict adherence and observation of...

Why keep records of crop production

1 week ago - 31 August 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiRecords are a vital component of any farming enterprise and naturally this includes crop production enterprises. Records are usually kept for four...

Respiratory diseases in chickens

4 weeks ago - 16 August 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiRearing chickens is an exciting and rewarding small-scale farming venture that is on the rise in Namibia. Poultry production is common in...

Second genetics auction held

1 month - 13 August 2021 | Agriculture

Farmers who participated in the biannual Namibia Genetics Auction Group’s event hosted at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek, achieved an average of N$39...

Omaheke remains cattle capital

1 month - 01 August 2021 | Agriculture

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate said the region continues to be the champion in beef production, with emphasis on breeds that capitalise on maximum output of...

Transforming agribusinesses into generational enterprises

1 month - 21 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiBuilding a sustainable and reputable farming business is a journey that requires commitment, dedication, and hard work from a farmer and all...

The basics of livestock breeding

1 month - 16 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaNamibia is predominantly a meat (cattle, sheep, goat) producing country, and many farmers are working hard to improve the genetics and performance...

Basic considerations on livestock handling

2 months ago - 05 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaHandling livestock is always a risky exercise that can culminate into significant livestock injuries and deaths on farms because of improper livestock...

Crop diseases and their control measures

2 months ago - 29 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop production has been carried out since time immemorial and mainly involves the tilling or cultivating of the soil to sow seeds...

