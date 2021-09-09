Agri assistance for the fairer sex

09 September 2021 | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million benefited the youth as clients under 40 years of age, during the 2020/21 financial year.
The bank said that more than N$36 million worth of loans were disbursed to companies and groups during the reporting period, which also included female beneficiaries.
The bank said it remained determined to increase the participation of women and youth in the agricultural sector, and towards this goal, the Agribank implemented a specific loan scheme targeting women and youth, in October last year.
The women and youth loan scheme is different from the conventional funding of the bank, as it offers distinct terms and conditions. These terms and conditions include the provision of farming equipment or land being financed, as collateral. Additionally, where the farmer has an off-take agreement with buyers of his/her agriculture produce, such an agreement can also serve as collateral.
Moreover, under the scheme, the bank is also offering special treatment for agricultural professionals, flexible grace periods and tolerance for collateral shortfalls. Under this scheme, qualifying women and youth may access various loan products for agricultural purposes, within the categories of short-, medium- and long-term loans, repayable between 1-5 years, 5-10 years and 10 -25 years respectively.
Women from the age of 18 years and above as well as youth between 18 and 35 years, qualify under the women and youth loan scheme. However, for agricultural professionals, there is no limit on age and gender.

Similar News

 

Agricultural face-to-face training resumes

1 week ago - 01 September 2021 | Agriculture

Agribank’s Agri-Advisory Services Division (AASD) resumed with face-to-face training and lectures, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, with strict adherence and observation of...

Why keep records of crop production

1 week ago - 31 August 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiRecords are a vital component of any farming enterprise and naturally this includes crop production enterprises. Records are usually kept for four...

Respiratory diseases in chickens

3 weeks ago - 16 August 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiRearing chickens is an exciting and rewarding small-scale farming venture that is on the rise in Namibia. Poultry production is common in...

Second genetics auction held

3 weeks ago - 13 August 2021 | Agriculture

Farmers who participated in the biannual Namibia Genetics Auction Group’s event hosted at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek, achieved an average of N$39...

Omaheke remains cattle capital

1 month - 01 August 2021 | Agriculture

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate said the region continues to be the champion in beef production, with emphasis on breeds that capitalise on maximum output of...

Transforming agribusinesses into generational enterprises

1 month - 21 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiBuilding a sustainable and reputable farming business is a journey that requires commitment, dedication, and hard work from a farmer and all...

The basics of livestock breeding

1 month - 16 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaNamibia is predominantly a meat (cattle, sheep, goat) producing country, and many farmers are working hard to improve the genetics and performance...

Basic considerations on livestock handling

2 months ago - 05 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaHandling livestock is always a risky exercise that can culminate into significant livestock injuries and deaths on farms because of improper livestock...

Crop diseases and their control measures

2 months ago - 29 June 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiCrop production has been carried out since time immemorial and mainly involves the tilling or cultivating of the soil to sow seeds...

Boost for city’s urban garden

2 months ago - 27 June 2021 | Agriculture

The City of Windhoek (CoW) secured N$1.92 million from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to develop and boost agricultural food production of Farm Okukuna,...

Latest News

Jentsch works up on auction

9th of September 12:13 | Art and Entertainment

Strauss & Co’s upcoming Impression/Expression sale, taking place online on 14 September 2021 at 18:00, includes two classic early works by Namibian artist Adolph Jentsch.The...

Doek shortlisted authors announced

9th of September 11:52 | Art and Entertainment

The Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards announced its shortlist of 12 candidates this week. The nominees showcase the depth and breadth of local literary talent,...

Agri assistance for the fairer...

9th of September 11:31 | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million...

Stadium rental costs country dearly

9th of September 11:25 | Sports

Namibia will pay close to N$2 million per game for using South African stadiums whenever the national football team, the Brave Warriors, play international games...

Namibian selection committee for the...

9th of September 11:19 | Art and Entertainment

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has given its permission to the Namibia Film Commission (NFC) to appoint an eight-member selection committee of...

Rocking and rutting this weekend

23 hours ago | Sports

The 2021 Nedbank Namibian National Cross Country Championship takes place at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe on Saturday. Categories range from u/12 to elite,...

Big investment in local manufacturing

23 hours ago | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) invested N$10.167 million into WinSalt Manufacture (Pty) Ltd, towards the production of animal feed and nutrition blocks for livestock.WinSalt...

City bosses want to build...

1 day - 08 September 2021 | Infrastructure

Windhoek • [email protected] Windhoek municipality (CoW) has decided that from now on it will be doing things itself when it comes to land service and...

Celebrating women

1 day - 08 September 2021 | Events

In celebration of Women’s month, Momentum Namibia hosts an exclusive event this Saturday, bringing women together for an impactful morning of inspirational talks, networking and...

Load More